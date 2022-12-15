There are many people doing good deeds around the country, including right here in our community, but we don’t always hear about them. The ones who are selflessly giving their time to help others don’t often blow their own horns and make a big deal about what they do. Instead, they just quietly work hard to make a difference in the lives of neighbors, friends, and total strangers.
Two of these “angels” are featured here. Some of you may know them, especially if you or your family has been touched by their goodness.
Keysha Washington – Nokesville
Mother, wife, realtor, volunteer, and all around giver
When Keysha Washington’s younger daughter, Makiya, was in Gainesville Middle School, there would be a Giving Tree placed in the hallway with tags of what different school children and their families wanted or needed for Christmas. It could be toys, books, clothes – almost anything. “Every year, I picked two or three because I was so afraid that somebody's tag was going to be left on the tree,” she says.
When her daughter graduated from the school, Washington wanted to find other ways to help families around the holidays. So, she posted on social media asking people if they knew of anyone who had fallen on hard times and if so, to let her know in a confidential manner.
“I started to sponsor a few families this way and I’ve been doing that now for years,” says Washington. “The last two years, I have also provided a meal for a couple of families at Thanksgiving.” She’s also cooked meals for local families experiencing major life upheavals. She even paid one family’s mortgage for a month.
Washington doesn’t collect money in order to do this; everything comes out of her own pocket. “I just love to give to people, and sometimes it’s random. If I see a GoFundMe or a meal train, it just really fills my heart and I have to participate.”
Washington has always been a giving person, and part of that came from watching her late mother, Carolyn Garcia, help those who needed it. One thing she says that really stands out in her mind about her mother was when Hurricane Katrina hit. It was right before Garcia died, and instead of worrying about herself, she was worried about the victims and wanted to assist them.
“She would always help people, so I just grew up like that,” she says. “We never went without, but we weren't rich by any means. She worked so, so hard as a nurse.”
Washington is also on the board of G.O.A.L. (Giving On Another Level) which she formed with a group of her girlfriends. “We sponsored Yorkshire Elementary in Manassas and stuffed 857 backpacks. We had this huge 80’s themed concert and raised over $15,000 for the PTO.”
Pre-COVID, the group also served meals to the homeless. “We helped some of them get driver's licenses too because you have to have an ID to get a job, and we've also held resume writing workshops.”
Occasionally, Washington will give away a Starbucks gift card so someone can get a free coffee on her. “That's something fun that I love to do because I love coffee.”
Something new Washington has started is a Stuff-A-Truck event. Sponsored by her real estate office, Heart to Home Properties Powered by Samson Properties, as well as others in the real estate industry, it will take place on December 10 at NOVA Sportsplex in Manassas. Donations such as toys and food will be loaded into a big U-Haul truck and distributed to both House of Mercy in Manassas and the Haymarket Food Pantry.
Washington and long-time friend Yara Pabon, who is partnering with her and providing the parking lot for the event, also arranged for a face painter and food trucks to be on site. It’s important to them to allow the community a way to give back and have fun at the same time.
Fortunately, her husband Michael and two daughters are very supportive of all she does, and her selflessness has definitely had an impact on Makiya, who is now 17, and Keyanna, who is 25. When she sees them giving to others, she says it warms her heart.
Fast facts about Keysha
Hometown:
Originally from a little town called Newark in Upstate New York, Washington now lives in Nokesville.
Family:
Husband Michael, and daughters Keyanna and Makiya
Favorite local restaurant:
Hector's of Nokesville. “They have great margaritas!”
Favorite holiday:
Christmas. “For kids, it’s about the gifts, but as I got older, it became more about just being together under one roof.”
Favorite pastimes:
Reading, listening to podcasts, cooking, and going on coffee dates with friends and colleagues.
Her philosophy:
“I’m flattered to be in this magazine, but I don't do what I do for the recognition. I do it because when I see a smile on someone's face or people message me about how thankful they are, the feeling is indescribable. It just makes me feel so good.”
Organization:
G.O.A.L. (Giving On Another Level)
Mission:
The purpose of Giving On Another Level, Inc. is to empower individuals with the necessities and tools to overcome life obstacles, and become self-sufficient. www.goal.community/about
Sara Knight – Bristow
Wife, mother, and founder of the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
Sara Knight, of Bristow, didn’t plan on starting her own foundation. It was born out of love, loss, and the desire to help others manage one of the worst nightmares a parent can face.
“We watched our child overcome, suffer and smile in the midst of impossible situations, and we walked with her through 12 years of joy, fear, hope and pain,” she says. “When Julia passed away [from a rare disease called I-cell], I was drawn back into that world to be with other parents who were still in it.”
While Julia was alive, it was easy to find other families who were going through a crisis. “When she was in the hospital, I could not wait to meet the other moms who were down the hall. I just felt like I had the compassion to understand where they were at.”
Even though Knight had lost her own daughter, she still had so much to give to these other families. “I wasn't sure how I was going to be able to continue to support them,” she says. “I prayed about it and told God, ‘I know I’m being drawn towards something, but I don't know what it is. The only way I can do this is if you give me a clear vision and show me the first steps.’”
One night in 2013, about a month after Julia passed away, Knight was lying in bed and suddenly had a vision of a little girl holding an umbrella. “And I heard in my heart, ‘The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation - helping children dance in the rain.’ Julia's life quote was, ‘Life isn’t about waiting for the storms to pass, it’s about learning to dance in the rain’ [by Vivian Greene.] We always said that no matter what she was going through, Julia just kept teaching us how to dance in the rain.”
Now that she had her vision, she had to figure out what to do next. “When you’re in such a deep place of grief and sadness and you have something that inspires you, it's like a ladder to climb up out of the grief. So I started climbing.”
The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was officially founded in 2014. “I'm very fortunate to have an avenue to honor my daughter,” says Knight. “We carry on her legacy by being able to come alongside families who have children who are going through a medical crisis, have special needs, or are seriously ill. And it allows me to come inside their inner circle, which is a very sacred, intimate, fragile place to be, and really get to know them and how we can support them.”
Fortunately, she has lots of help. Her husband, Jason, is a great supporter. “My son Cameron is also involved, as are my parents and best friends,” she says. “The people who volunteer with us have become my best friends too. The support I get from my family, friends, community partners, donors and sponsors allows me and the foundation to do what we do.”
In recognition of Knight’s dedication, she has been awarded the PWC Healthy Communities, Healthy Youth “Local Hero Award,” the “Senator Charles L. Colgan Advocacy Award,” bestowed annually by the Independence Empowerment Center of Manassas, and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce’s “Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award.”
Starting the foundation has been a true blessing. It's not the doing that heals you, it's when you decide to serve others, love others, and focus on others,” she says. “Then God just naturally continues the work that he's doing to heal your heart at the same time.”
Fast facts about Sara:
Hometown:
Originally from West Virginia, Sara and her family reside in Bristow
Family:
Husband Jason and son Cameron (who daughter, Julia Grace, called Bubba)
Favorite local restaurant:
El Tio. “It's just such an easy place to hang out and meet friends.”
Favorite holiday:
Christmas. Our foundation has a lot of Christmas traditions such as caroling. We pick a family that needs some extra joy and we usually take care of their Christmas presents as well. We also have a Christmas party which allows the kids to have time with Santa. Every year they get a snow globe and other gifts.
Favorite pastimes:
Going to the family cabin in West Virginia, spending time with friends, and paddle boarding. “I also spend quiet time with God every morning.”
Organization
The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation
Mission:
To Bless, Celebrate, and Love children who are seriously ill, have special needs, or are currently facing a medical crisis.
https://www.sweetjuliagrace.org/
###
This feature appears in the December issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To read the issue online, click here. To pick up a copy, visit these locations.
