The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded a total of $12,212 in Healthy Kids Grants to seven public school programs in Northern Virginia.
The grants of up to $2,000 apiece will be used to support programs that promote healthy lifestyles through increased exercise and physical activity or healthy nutrition. They are for the 2020-2021 school year.
The programs were chosen through a competitive grant application process and made possible by the Chin Family Charitable Fund and the J.O.Y. Fund.
“These microgrants will go a long way in supporting innovative ideas from individual teachers in our public-school system,” said Eileen Ellsworth, president and CEO at the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.
The 2020-2021 school year is the 10th annual Healthy Kids Grants cycle. To-date, The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has awarded nearly $150,000 in Healthy Kids grants.
2020 Healthy Kids Grants Recipients:
Alexandria City Public Schools FACE Center– Parkour Club, $1,800
This project will increase the physical activity and skill of 30 kindergarten through second-grade Cora Kelly Elementary students by engaging them in four-weeks of Parkour Club.
Bonnie Brae Elementary School (Fairfax County)– Flexible Seating for Room 203, $1,412.83
This project will increase physical activity for 30 third-graders by giving them the opportunity to move and exert energy while learning in a social distant and movement restrictive classroom. They plan to use the flexible seating when they can return to school and will use the seating year after year.
Gainesville Middle School (Prince William County) – Social Distance PE Activities, $1,000
This project will increase the physical activity in classes that are socially distanced for sixth- to eighth-graders. Plans include purchasing additional sports equipment to support socially distance sports for students.
Hybla Valley Elementary School (Fairfax County) & Create Calm Yoga $2,000
This project will cross racial, cultural, and ethnic boundaries and developmental differences to increase physical activity and teach techniques for emotional regulation through yoga for 200 early elementary students and their families from communities underrepresented in the wellness space. In the form of live, virtual classes, families will be led through 30 minutes of meaningful physical activity.
Kenmore Middle School PTA (Arlington County) – Kenmore Outdoor Classrooms, $2,000
This project will allow Kenmore Middle to enhance the gardens and teaching spaces at the front entrance of the school. The goal is to create a sense of place that inspires teachers to bring students outside for lessons on nutritious food choices, movement, and mindful reflection in nature.
Matthew Maury Elementary School (Alexandria) – Walking program, $2,000
The goal of the Matthew Maury Elementary School Walking Program is to provide increased physical activity for fourth-and fifth-grade students by walking for a minimum of 10 minutes at the beginning of each school day. Students will track their progress and will be incentivized to participate. The program will start online, and they hope to safely convene in-person at some point during the school year.
Westfield High School (Fairfax County) – The Girl's-Only Fitness Class $2,000
The GOFC is an elective class for females only at Westfield, non-athletes, who want to learn the truth about dieting, nutrition and sugar, how to reduce stress, improve self-esteem, defend themselves, learn safety measures and find an activity that they can for the rest of their lives to stay fit and healthy. This elective was successfully offered virtually last spring when school closed and is being offered virtually again this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.