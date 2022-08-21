The final concerts in the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s 2022 Summer Concert Series will feature the United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps performing Aug. 24 and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band finishing off the series Aug. 31.
“The President's Own,” established in 1798 by an act of Congress, is the oldest of the U.S. military bands and the oldest professional musical organization in the country.
All summer concerts are held outdoors on the museum’s entry plaza, weather permitting. Admission and parking are free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The museum will be open until each concert begins at 7 p.m.
