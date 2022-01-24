Hugs and kisses served with tasty dishes are a sure way to win the heart of your Valentine.
But if you’d rather spend more time with your sweetie and less time in the kitchen, you can still put a love feast on the table. My make-ahead, easy-on-the-cook menu is just what Cupid ordered plus it focuses on the mood foods guaranteed to make your main squeeze go all lovey-dovey.
Oysters, red wine, chocolate, champagne, strawberries, raspberries, coffee along with anything Italian are the most time honored, love inspiring foods. Gather them together and prep a day or two in advance for a dinner amore that requires no last-minute cooking.
Could anything be more romantic than sharing a sensual home cooked meal?
Romantic Mood Food Menu
- Love Bites
- Strawberries & Chilled Champagne
- Heart Shaped Lasagna
- Honeymoon Salad
- (Lettuce alone with your fav dressing)
- Local Vintage Virginia Red Wine
- A Kiss in the Dark
- Café Framboise
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Love Bites
Appetizers set the tone for the meal to follow and nothing says romance like champagne.
Begin your evening with a bit of the bubbly paired with shared bites of smoky oysters lovingly folded into creamy cheese. Add some water biscuits or plain crackers and, of course, succulent strawberries.
Cans of smoked oysters are readily available in grocery stores everywhere and are typically near the canned tuna.
Makes about 1 cup
8 oz. cream cheese (softened)
3 Tablespoon mayonnaise
4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 clove garlic (finely chopped – about ½ teaspoon)
1 (3.75 oz.) can smoked oysters in oil
Using a fork, mash oysters and oil together. In a separate bowl, blend cheese, mayo, Worcestershire sauce & garlic till smooth. Stir in the mashed oysters and oil but don’t stir them in completely. Pack into a crock. Cover and chill overnight to blend flavors.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Heart Shaped Lasagna
Add an extra touch of love to your best lasagna recipe by making it in a heart shaped pan.
Heart shaped pans are available everywhere around Valentine’s Day. Disposable, aluminum foil ones, too.
Prepare your recipe as usual (cutting the noodles to fit the heart shape of the pan) but don’t bake it.
Instead, wrap it and refrigerate overnight.
Next day, pop the pan into the oven.
When the lasagna is ready, bring the pan to the table for serving so your Valentine can see its heart shape.
Is your Valentine vegan or not into dairy?
Sub the same amount of silken tofu for the ricotta called for in your recipe. No eggs needed as the tofu firms up on its own. Be sure to use silken tofu as regular tofu is not as creamy. Use vegan cheese instead of dairy parmesan and mozzarella.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
A Kiss in the Dark
Tempt your Valentine with this sublime chocolate-raspberry torte. The rich, satin-y smooth frosting is the magic that transforms a simple chocolate cake layer into an expensive looking, pastry shop quality experience. So scrumptious yet so easy that even a beginning baker will look like a seasoned pro.
Assemble the torte a day or two in advance and refrigerate it, lightly covered. Remove it from the fridge to take the chill off as you sit down to dinner. By the time you’re ready for dessert, your Kiss in the Dark will be ready for you.
Makes 1 torte
INGREDIENTS
1 (8 inch round) baked chocolate cake layer (purchased or homemade - unfrosted)
1/2 cup raspberry jam
1 recipe bittersweet frosting (recipe follows)
Optional garnish – fresh raspberries & powdered sugar
Place the cake layer on the serving dish. Spread top evenly with jam. Frost top (covering the jam) and sides with Bittersweet Frosting. Use the back of a spoon to create decorative swirls in the top. Refrigerate to set frosting then lightly cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 2 days. At serving time, garnish slices with fresh raspberries and powdered sugar, as desired.
Bittersweet Frosting
There are only two ingredients in the recipe so it couldn’t be easier but, to have success, the sour cream must be at room temperature. If the sour cream is cold, the chocolate will clump. See tips below.
1 cup + 2 Tablespoons semi-sweet chocolate chips (half a 12 oz. package)
3/4 cup sour cream (at room temperature - lite or fat free not recommended)
Melt the chocolate in the top of a double boiler. Remove from heat but leave the melted chocolate over the hot water. Whisk one Tablespoon of the sour cream into the warm chocolate. The chocolate may thicken a bit at first but it will thin to a spreading consistency as you continue to whisk in the remaining sour cream one Tablespoon at a time. Cool finished frosting slightly, if necessary, for a spreading consistency.
Tips
No double boiler?
Use a medium size bowl that fits snuggly over a pot of simmering water so no steam can get into the chocolate and ruin it. For this recipe, melting the chocolate in the microwave is not recommended.
Cold sour cream will make the chocolate clump.
If necessary, microwave sour cream or clumped chocolate briefly to warm slightly, then stir or whisk till smooth.
Frosting too soft to spread?
Chill it very briefly to thicken.
Chocolate too thick or too firm to spread?
Microwave briefly to soften then stir.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Café Framboise
Cupid’s own love potion!
French roast coffee and raspberry brandy.
Put a shot of raspberry brandy into each cup.
Add hot French roast coffee to fill.
Stir in sugar, if desired.
Top with whipped cream.
