In the past, I have written about the risks of searching online for advice for our pets instead of going directly to veterinarians or trainers. This week, let’s look at other hazards the internet poses for animal lovers. Some of these many people may not consider risks.
There are many silly things people love doing on social media. What is your pet’s “cupid” or “elf” name? What will your pet be at Halloween? You start with your pet’s name. Next you will be asked to choose a date range based on your birthday or some other important event. This will give you the next part of the fun silly activity. Then give your birth month or zodiac sign to get the next part. There you go, your kitty is now “Ms. Whiskers the Kitty Queen of Winter.”
Because many people use pet names and important dates as part of passwords, think of all the information these games provide. I was at a relative’s house once and tried to access their WiFi. I did not have to ask for the password – it was all information these activities get people to provide.
As I type this, the big TikTok pet challenge is to get close to your dog’s face then yelp or bark while recording the dog’s reaction. The goal is to get a dramatic reaction from your pet.
However, when you understand dog body language, you will see the responses are far from funny. Whale eyes (whites of eye showing), tight faces, leaning away, growling, barking back and snaps are all behaviors I see when I watch these videos.
Are these challenges funny for the dog? Once I advised on a dog bite that occurred after a person did something boneheaded on a dare. The dog felt threatened and bit. What could happen to people following these various “see your dog’s reaction” things?
Online fraud often targets animal lovers. Several main types of fraud target animal lovers and pet owners. One is a pet for sale or adoption. You are asked to send a fee and shipping costs and the pet is yours. Then you learn the critter never existed and you have lost your money.
Another scam uses the “animals being pulled from high-kill shelter and we need money to cover expenses when they arrive” to persuade people to forward funds. Then people prey on those whose pets have gone missing. “Send me the reward and I will bring your pet.” You send the reward, show up at the meeting place and no one arrives.
Next, you are scrolling through social media and see a “pet supply” ad with phenomenally low prices. That $30 toy from a well-known company is there for less than $10, including shipping. Shortly after you place the order, your credit card company sends an alert that your card number was stolen. There are many fraudulent ads being used as ways to steal credit card information. A Secure Life (www.asecurelife.com/how-to-spot-a-fake-website/) has good information about scam websites.
You love your pet; I do not doubt that. However, be aware of the various scams targeting pet people and how not to fall for them. Be very careful of the information you are giving out with different activities. The internet is a big place with a lot of good but also a lot of bad. Stay educated and stay safer.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
