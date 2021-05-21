How do you feel when you read this? Swallowed: Harmful. May cause seizures, hallucinations, ataxia, diarrhea, comas. Central nervous system, depression. Rapid absorption may be expected.
Eye: Severe Irritant. Skin: Irritant. May cause erythema, irritation or edema. Repeated or prolonged skin contact may lead to allergic contact dermatitis in some users. (OSHA Safety Data Sheet).
What if I told you this is for tea tree oil (melaleuca) and it is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration? Yes, it’s a commonly recommended essential oil for treating many skin issues. But unless highly diluted, tea tree oil is hazardous for pets.
If you use tea tree oil on your clothing in many of the concentrations for recommended tick repellant, the dilution is far from enough. This could cause serious damage if your pet licks it. Not only that, but there is no scientific proof that this mix truly repels fleas and ticks. Before you run out and buy that recommended herb or oil, stop and do some homework.
Herbal mixes and essential oils range in quality. This can be due to how the plants are grown, soil conditions and how the products are processed and made. This means concentrations of the chemicals in the plants can vary from grower to grower.
Herbals are often regulated as dietary supplements. This means the FDA does not require rigorous testing for safety and effectiveness. The manufacturer is responsible for any claims made about the product.
With essential oils, the manufacturer’s claims will depend on how they are regulated. Is it a cure or cosmetic? This is important because cosmetics and drugs are regulated differently. It can be complicated for the consumer. However, one thing is clear: The FDA does not have formal regulations defining natural or organic.
Here are a few things often recommended for our pets by well-meaning people. Pennyroyal has been used in natural flea and insect repellants. Pennyroyal oil is very toxic and can cause miscarriages. Black cohosh and comfrey can cause liver damage. Garlic and onions can cause a form of anemia in pets. Ma huang can affect heart rhythm. Some herbs are safer for dogs but could kill your cat. Cumin is safe in food, but the oil can cause skin blisters.
Essential oils are not without risks. Whether used internally or topically or inhaled (diffusers), many essential oils are toxic to pets. Some may have fast reactions, while others build up over time. Oils that should not be used or diffused around pets include peppermint, citrus, ylang ylang, eucalyptus, clove, sweet birch, pine, lavender, tea tree and many others.
If you want to use natural treatments, your best bet is to find a medical practitioner who knows the benefits and risks of herbal medicines and essential oils. I recommend starting with the Veterinary Botanical Medical Association (www.vbma.org); it has several members in Northern Virginia.
I am not against natural remedies; I have used them on myself and with my pets – after careful research. “Natural” does not necessarily mean safe or effective. We must use the same precautions we do with other medications.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
