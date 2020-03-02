“Dogs have interests… And if we do not make that a reward in training, that will be a distraction.” Dr. Ian Dunbar.
My daughter’s dog was handed a wonderful, meaty beef shank, and as she grabbed it, a squirrel scurried across the fence. The bone was dropped, and the squirrel was chased. Where was her interest focused? If we were training, the squirrel would have been a distraction. However, what if humans worked to be the squirrel?
A client was having trouble with her dog. His desire to sniff on walks was annoying. Sniffing is important for dogs for a variety of reasons. However, this dog was dragging his human all over the place. Neither species was having a pleasant time on walks. No matter what I said, another client repeatedly allowed her dog off leash. Something of higher value caught the dog’s attention and she took off. All demands to come back were ignored.
At this point, many people would assume their dogs are being defiant and need to learn to obey. Next, they may be told the dog needs to know you mean it when you say “heel” or “come.” This is one reason training devices that work using anything from mild irritation to pain are still popular: the assumption is they will fix your dog’s failure to know you are master and commander. Let’s think for a moment.
Imagine every time you did something wrong, I poked or yelled at you. Would you be learning because you wanted to work with me? Or, would you be obeying because you were trying to get something to stop? Would you trust me? What if the option to escape was present? Would you take it? Would you shut down and give up? Would you be happy working with me? Recently I watched another trainer working a fully shut down and miserable dog. They were in public and the dog was on a shock collar. The dog’s body language was painful to watch. The dogs I had were all relaxed and enjoying our fun outing while maintaining good manners.
My old Hunter loved to play ball. When outside his ball was often worth more to him than a treat. So, when practicing in the yard, his ball became the squirrel. We would work a little, then I would stop and throw the ball. Tug games are good reinforcers for dogs who like these games. The ability to stop and sniff on cue after taking a few steps on loose leash or chasing and grabbing a toy at the end of a flirt pole are other things we can use to be the squirrel.
How powerful is being the squirrel? A client would not stop popping her dog’s leash during a session. The dog was a type others, including some trainers, insist needs choke and prong collars. I put the dog on a twelve-foot lead attached to a body harness and gave instructions not to take up the slack. She had no choice but to become the squirrel. The dog’s leash manners began improving. If she practiced and followed the program, the dog would improve and be happier.
In the 1980s, when I first formally began working with dogs, almost all training was done with choke, prong and shock collars. As a trainer, I find being the squirrel not only far more beneficial for any dog — from Chihuahua to great Dane — but more enjoyable for me. So, instead of allowing something to become a distraction, use it to your advantage. “Be the squirrel”
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.