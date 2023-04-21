As I was driving to a client recently, I heard a story on the local news about adoption and other fees being waived at a regional public shelter.
The first thing I thought of was how many people would adopt a pet because there were no associated fees. Then I wondered how many pets would be surrendered in a few months or years when the expenses of having a pet became too much.
Before you jump at a low cost or free adoption, consider the short- and long-term costs of a free pet. I divide expenses into three categories: initial, expected and unexpected.
Initial Expenses
These are the costs of supplies needed before or shortly after your new pet comes home. For a dog, these costs include a crate, leash, collar, harness, ID tags, county licensing, bowls, food, grooming supplies and toys.
A cat would need a crate, litter and litter box, food, bowls, scratching posts (yes, multiple), grooming supplies and toys. Small pets need a cage, bedding, bowls, water bottle, food and toys. Fish need aquariums, gravel, filters, heaters, plants and chemicals to keep the water correct. Birds need a cage, bowls, food and enrichment items.
Depending on the pet, your startup costs could be thousands of dollars. A cage for a cockatoo, macaw or larger parrot can be close to $1,000. And within a few days of adopting, it is important to get most species a veterinary exam.
Expected Expenses
These are costs you know will happen as part of having a pet. They will vary in frequency throughout the year and include things like food, treats, cat litter, cage bedding, replacing worn-out equipment, professional grooming, regular veterinary care, medication, boarding or pet sitters, training and filter cartridges.
Think of these expenses as the costs to maintain your pet. Eventually you will learn how much to budget for these expected costs. These expenses will also vary as your pet grows and ages.
Unexpected Expenses
These are expenses that will come up at any time. They may be a one-time event like surgery to remove a benign mass or antibiotics for an infection. Others may be longer-term, such as medication for a chronic medical condition.
Unexpected expenses will vary greatly in cost. A vet exam and antibiotics for an infection will cost less than repairing broken legs when a child drops a small dog. Medication for a dog that developed hypothyroidism was far less expensive each month than the treatments for his buddy for congestive heart failure. Other unexpected expenses could include medical or repair costs if your pet injures a person or other animal or damages something.
There is truly no such thing as a low-cost or free pet. I worry when I see shelters advertising low-cost and free adoptions. Depending on the pet adopted, a person may face years of expenses. A mouse may live only a few years. A dog or cat could live 10 to 15 years or more. Some reptiles and birds can live as long or longer than the average human.
Before you jump at the opportunity to adopt a free or low-cost animal, stop and think whether you can afford the pet.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
