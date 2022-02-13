You have a large home improvement job and decide you can do it yourself. Would you jump in without knowing what you need for the project?
No, you would research what the job entails start to finish and what you need to best perform the task. What if you decide you need to hire someone to help? Would you hire a neurosurgeon to install a gas fireplace? Would you ask your barber to rewire your electrical box? I hope you would hire the best professional for the jobs you need performed. So what does this have to do with pets?
I often ask clients what interested them in the type of dog they have. The answers are often variations of:
“The puppy was cute!”
“I saw it on TV/movie/viral video and had to have one.”
“I went to the shelter and had to save this dog.”
“I was told this type of dog is perfect for everyone!”
“He matched my house!”
“He was cheap!”
When I ask what research was done before the pet was acquired, it is often little to none.
A client adopted a hound puppy based only on what the rescue group said. My client was told hounds are lazy and laid back. I know people who raise and work various breeds of scent hounds. Various hound breeds and types can work tirelessly for hours.
Standard Poodles crossed with various breeds are very popular. Many of my clients were told these crosses are perfect for all lifestyles. Standard Poodles are one of the oldest sporting breeds. They are not frou-frou fashion statements. The lack of meaningful research got these people in over their heads with their new pets.
Next is choosing the right pet type for your needs. I worked for weeks with a client who was upset her Yorkshire terrier was behaving like a terrier. When I told her the historical use of the breed, she was shocked. Yorkshire Terriers were not developed to be lap dogs. They hunted vermin.
When I explained her dog was a wonderful little terrier, my client was not happy at all. I asked her what she wanted from this fun pup. She wanted a small dog that behaved like a cat (her words) and would lounge regally on cushions, be happy staying inside and had luxurious hair like a Persian or Maine Coon cat. I cannot make a dog behave like a cat. Eventually the owner decided the dog had to go. The young dog was behaving too much like a, well a dog – and a terrier.
Researching any potential pet is important. Over the decades I have heard countless complaints about pets:
“I had no idea when I got this type of cat that I would have to brush it so much!”
“This lizard got too big!”
“This robo hamster is not snuggly; my kids want snuggly!”
“My cockatoo is too loud and destructive.”
“I did not know chickens were illegal in this area.”
I have watched my husband spend hours researching different tools, comparing brands and deciding what would be the best for what he needs for a project. If a job were more than he could take on, I have spent weeks contacting and interviewing contractors. Imagine what would happen if people did the same when considering a pet?
In upcoming columns, I will discuss ways to properly research how to choose a pet.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
