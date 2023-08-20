Anyone who knows me knows I am not a fan of dog parks and stopped recommending them a couple of decades ago.
A quick internet search of “dog park dangers” will generate multiple articles about why they should be avoided. Many of my clients live in townhomes, condos or apartments with little to no yards. They want a place to let their dogs run off-leash. If dog parks are not a safer choice for off-leash play, what is? Sniffspots.
In 2016, the Sniffspot story started – thanks to a couple of people with reactive dogs who wanted their dogs to enjoy things in a less stressful environment. As part of the Sniffspot community, people rent out part or all of their yards for others to use for their dogs’ enjoyment.
Why do I prefer Sniffspots to traditional dog parks? Short answer: They are better for the physical and emotional safety of your dog. When you understand dog body language and good play, you begin to see how stressful dog parks are for your furry friend.
The more I learned about dog behavior over the decades, the less comfortable I became with traditional dog parks. When I see a pack of dogs chasing a smaller dog, I worry about predatory drift. This is when play drifts into the realm of predation.
When I see a dog giving clear signals he wants to be left alone and other dogs do not respect it, it increases the chance of issues. Play that is rude, bullying or harassing of other dogs is not mentally healthy. This can lead to behavioral issues and fights. Dogs cannot fully relax and chill at dog parks.
Very few dogs are completely dog social. Some dogs truly are not comfortable with their own species. Even a dog we think is dog social may have issues when faced with multiple strange dogs with behaviors the dog does not like. Dogs do not need dog parks to be happy. Sniffspots are physically and mentally safer. If you have friends and your dogs get along, rent Sniffspots for play groups.
I used to tell people, “Treat things like they belong to you.” But when I see how people treat their own things, I have changed it to, “Treat things like you are being allowed to use it and will lose it if you are not respectful.”
Sniffspots are someone else’s property. There are some rules about using Sniffspots, including making sure your pet is vaccinated and cleaning up after your pet.
Before you visit a Sniffspot, read the reviews and details for the individual property. Not all Sniffspots are fully fenced. If one is not, be safe and use a long leash for your dog. No matter how well-trained you think your dog is, you do not want him running off. Sniffspots vary in size from a couple tenths of an acre to several acres or more. Keep space size in mind when renting.
The cost to use a Sniffspot varies. The range I have seen is about $5 - $20 a dog for an hour in the Northern Virginia area.
As Sniffspots grow in popularity, I encourage people to check them out instead of using dog parks. They are safer and safer for your dog.
Get more information at sniffspot.com.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
