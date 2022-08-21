Many members of my dog show family are professional groomers, and they are overwhelmed with dogs who are matted and behavioral messes.
Then there are the demands of the dogs’ humans. Some people have unreasonable expectations that may not be achievable due to the coat and/or the behavioral condition of their dogs. You cannot demand a groomer take your dog, who is a matted mess, hates grooming and bites, and make her look ready to step into the ring at Westminster. It does not matter if you will be using a groomer or doing the grooming, your dog needs to learn to accept it.
What can you do to help your dog accept grooming? Begin with body handling, including tail, feet, legs, ears and face. Start with several short, positively reinforced sessions a day. Then add in gentle brushing. Multiple, short sessions a day in the beginning is less stressful than trying to do a long, intense grooming session with a dog who will not tolerate anything.
The tools needed for grooming will depend on your dog’s coat type. I have Standard Schnauzers, a Great Pyrenees and a Shetland Sheepdog. For my dogs we use slicker brushes, pin brushes, combs, shedding rakes, scissors and stripping tools. For nails, we use a Dremel and clippers. If you decide to Dremel nails, acclimate your dog to the sound of the machine before you begin grinding nails.
Look at pictures online of dogs (mostly poodle crosses) with coats shaved off in large pieces because the fur was one big mat. However, the surface of the fur did not look bad. This is because owners did not groom down to the skin. Separate sections of the coat to the skin and gently brush. Gently work out any mats. Make sure you get under the legs, behind the ears and the tail.
Part of grooming your dog is bathing them. Start by making the tub a fun place. Feed your dog in the tub or use the toys that stick on the wall on which you can smear food.
When your dog is comfortable in the tub, you can slowly begin adding water and work up to a full bath. It may be tempting to bathe before brushing. Please do not. Water causes knots to tighten. Remove mats and knots before you bathe. After bathing, dry your dog. We use a blower for the Great Pyrenees and Sheltie to help blow out loose fur. The Standard Schnauzers get towel dried.
How often should you groom your dog? You may need to brush or comb anywhere from daily to several times a week or less depending on your dog’s coat. My dogs get a full bath as needed or before a show weekend. I will rinse dirt from coats between baths. If you use a professional groomer, the frequency of grooming and the amount of maintenance you do is dependent on the look you want.
Dogs are not born to tolerate grooming. It doesn’t matter if you use a professional groomer or do the grooming yourself, it is your responsibility to teach your dog to calmly and safely allow grooming. Having a dog who calmly accepts grooming is a necessity – not a luxury. It is safer for the dog and for the groomer.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
