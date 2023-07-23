Currently I have a great Pyrenees, two standard schnauzers and a senior Shetland sheepdog. I also have multiple cats, including one my daughter brought home from college. How should you introduce cats and dogs? Should you even consider it? Here is some insight.
A quick search of “Dogs that are bad with cats” will bring up lists of dog breeds not recommended with cats. However, I have known individual dogs of the “bad with cats” types that did OK with cats.
If the dog has a history of aggressively chasing and/or killing smaller animals, I will not have a cat with that dog. It is a myth that dogs will accept kittens and cats will accept puppies. Sometimes it is best not to bring in a dog to your cat or a cat to your dog. It is also a myth that if a dog is good with some cats (or a cat with some dogs) that the dog (or cat) will be fine with your current pet. There is no magic wand to make them all get along like some Disney movie.
There also is no timeframe for how long it will take to introduce a dog and a cat. The animals decide how fast or slow they need to go.
Begin by complete separation with no visuals. If the dog hangs around the door to the room where the cat is, put up some baby gates to keep your dog away from that part of the house.
Then begin to give the animals positive associations with the smells and sounds of the other. With the dog on a leash, work on teaching calmness. When the dog is calmer, work on short visuals, with the dog on a leash and a baby gate separating the cat and dog, with as much distance as needed to keep the dog chill.
Keep the visuals short and gradually increase them over time. Slowly allow the dog to move closer to the gate. In the cat room, have places for the cat to get high off the floor and to hide.
Make sure you give your dog alternative things to chase and hunt: flirt poles, food-releasing toys that roll and kibble-hunting games. Teach a cue that allows the dog to chase other things. When your dog looks at the cat, reinforce not chasing the cat. Teaching the dog what she can do is less stressful than focusing on behaviors you don’t want.
When the critters are OK with this level of interaction, leash the dog, move away from the cat’s area, and start short visuals with no barrier. Highly reinforce your dog when the dog leaves the cat alone. Then slowly move to raising the gate so the cat can come out. Have your dog on leash and continue the process.
Provide “dog-free zones” for your cats. We use baby gates with cat doors cut into them to close off a couple areas in the house from the dogs. In the dog-free zones, the cats have food, water and litter boxes. There are also multiple places for the cats to get off the floor, behind furniture and away from the dogs if needed.
As always, remember if you have any questions or concerns, reach out to a trainer who understands how to positively introduce dogs and cats. Then make sure you follow the outlined protocol.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.