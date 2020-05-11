Many owners are concerned about what goes into their pet’s treats. I learned a great way to make small training treats from Eileen Anderson (Eileenanddogs.com). Then I decided to create my own recipe. However, during this time of CoVID-19, many of you are trying to find things to do at home with your children. You can make multiple lessons from this activity. So, I’ll explain a few lessons you can do while making treats.
Math: Take the dry ingredients and measure them into separate bowls. Give your child a tablespoon and count how many scoops it takes to put them into a larger bowl. Fraction lessons! 1/2 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/4 cup, how many do you need to equal a whole cup? Can you add the fractions?
Science: Are we making mixtures, solutions or suspensions? What do we get when we mix the dry ingredients together? What about when we add the wet? Is mixing a physical or chemical reaction? Is cooking a physical or chemical reaction? How do you know the answers to these questions?
Observation and language: What do you see happening? Talk about the colors, smells, texture and changes you see.
Motor Skills: Scooping, mixing, scraping and unmolding.
Now, onto my variation of semi-soft training treats.
To mold the treats, you will need a pyramid or circle, non-stick baking mat. You can find these online or at different stores.
For the batter:
1 cup of dehydrated powdered meat for dogs
Half cup flour – any kind will work. (I use All Purpose Flour as my dogs have no food sensitivities)
Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl, then add:
1/4 cup pureed pumpkin (you can also use squash, green beans, unsweetened apple sauce, etc.)
1 beaten egg
Enough water, bone broth or low sodium stock until you have a mix the consistency of cake batter
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Turn the baking mats upside down on a cookie tray. Put some of the batter on the mat. Using a spatula, begin to spread the batter into the wells. Start with about 1/4 cup at a time. Scrape as much of the batter off the top of the sheet between the wells as possible. If there is batter across the silicon between the wells, the treats will be attached together. Keep adding batter until the wells are filled. I do not go all the way to the edges of the mat. Bake for 12 – 15 minutes. For semi-soft treats, you want them firm but not crunchy. You can bake longer to make harder treats. Let cool, flip the mat over and pop them out. Store in an airtight container or zip top bag in the refrigerator or freeze.
I use Spot Farms. I bought a 3-pound box last summer. It is easier to travel with. A box this size lasts two to three months with my dogs. In the long run, it is cheaper than cans. Less waste. No refrigeration needed unless I mix it up. It is also smoother than some of the other freeze-dried meat mixes. If you do not want to do this, use canned meat (chicken, salmon, tuna, etc.) and puree until smooth. Adjust the flour as needed.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.