Over the past weeks I have covered choosing the right critter for the job of being a pet, including things to look for with rescue groups or breeders and the risks of choosing pets based on movies and media.
This week I am looking at things you may be told about a potential pet that may not be accurate.
“Fully Trained” - The illusion is a dog that will need little to no work. The reality is when the dog comes home, there may be more work that you realize. It is common for behaviors to regress with life changes. A new home is a big life change.
Undesired behaviors developed due to the training methods used will need to be worked through. Aversive training methods increase the chance of undesired behaviors. The dog needs to bond and learn to work with the new people. The people need to learn to work with the new dog. You will have work to do.
“House/Litter box Trained” - When in an unfamiliar environment, house and litter box training may falter. A dog needs to learn how to find and signal you when he needs to potty. You need to learn the dog’s signals. A cat needs to learn where the litter box is in your home. If there is another cat in the house, she may not want to share a litter box.
“Good With Other Dogs and/or Cats” - A cat or dog who has lived with others may not be fine with yours. You must learn how to read body language. Do not go by what you are told. I worked extensively with a dog that was allegedly good with cats and other dogs. He was trying to violently attack the resident cat. When I got hold of his shelter evaluation video, the reality was clear. This dog was highly aggressive.
“Good With Kids” - Again, you need to learn body language. Is the animal giving signals he is comfortable with children or is he simply tolerating them? What steps will you take to ensure your child behaves appropriately with the new animal?
“Fully Health-Tested” - Both mixed breed and purebred dogs share common inherited diseases. There have been many studies of this. Do not fall for “this breed/cross does not need testing” or “working dogs are fine and testing is a waste” or other lines used to justify a lack of health screenings. If adopting a dog, ask to see all medical records.
“Hypoallergenic” - No breed or cross of dog or cat is truly hypoallergenic. There are too many factors determining whether a person will have an allergic reaction to an animal.
Sad stories - Sad stories and guilt trips are hooks used to get animals adopted. “No one wants…” “Returned many times…” “People keep failing her…” “We do not want to have to euthanize/send to a shelter…” Playing on people’s emotions is wrong. When you fall for these sad stories, you may end up with a critter who truly is not a safer or saner pet. There may be a valid reason why this critter is unsuited for the average to above average pet home.
Whether you are a first-time pet person or you have had many pets over the years, do your homework. Think about the right animal for the job of being a pet. Choose the best source for you, not what someone tells you to do. Understand that what you are told may not be correct.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
