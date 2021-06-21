Last column I discussed how house training begins with dogs and humans learning to communicate. However, communication is not enough. This week I am going to look at a few things that undermine house training.
Unrealistic expectations: People assume dogs will house train within a couple of days. There are many resources promising a house-trained dog in a week. Puppies need to potty frequently. When moved to a new environment, many dogs regress in house training. A dog knowing how to signal at a foster home may regress in the adoptive home. When we expect perfect house training in a few days, we set up for failure.
Too much freedom early on: It is not uncommon for people to give full house freedoms the moment a dog signals to go out. The problem is one correct signal does not mean the dog knows how to keep signaling. He is still figuring it out. When your dog signals in a different part of the house and you do not see it, now what? Your dog gets no response so he potties. As he learns what signals get a human response, your dog needs to learn how to find you when he cannot see you immediately.
Expecting a crate to house train: It is a myth that dogs will not soil where they sleep or eat. They will if they are forced to eliminate in a crate. Crates are not magic house-training tools. Crates slow house training if improperly used. Expecting a dog to stay crated and not potty for 10 to 12 hours a day is wrong. If dogs do not get house time with us, they will not learn what we want.
Punishing: Your dog is trying to meet a physical need so he begins to relieve himself. You catch him and begin to yell. Your dog learns that relieving himself in front of you is a bad thing. He may associate the feeling of having to potty with a frightening response from you. Will your dog want to signal you in the future? If your dog learns that pottying in front of you is bad, how can you expect him to give this behavior when he is outside with you?
Side note, that look of guilt you claim your dog is showing is not guilt, it is appeasement. Guilt is a topic for another column.
Not teaching what you want: Many people use pee pads or newspapers to teach their puppies where to relieve themselves. Now they suddenly want the dog to potty outside – only. However, the dog has been taught to go inside and on a certain surface. Now the rules have changed. You can teach a dog to use both pee pads and to potty outside. However, it also takes time.
Not exposing to different surfaces: Getting used to eliminating on different surfaces is important. If a dog relieves himself only on grass, he may be reluctant to potty on gravel or concrete. Depending on where we go for dog events, my dogs have had to relieve themselves on grass, concrete, gravel, sand, mulch and even wood shavings at an exercise pen at an indoor dog event.
What is the takeaway from this? Along with learning how to communicate with our dogs, we need to set up for success, not failure.
Next column: What to do if your dog is experiencing house-training regressions.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.