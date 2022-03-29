The choice of where to obtain a pet is personal. In an earlier column, I discussed things to look at when choosing a rescue group. This week I will look at what to consider if you decide to go the breeder route.
Involvement
What are breeders doing with their animals? Are they showing or working them? Are the breeders involved with local or national clubs?
Knowledge of their animals
Most dog breeds were developed for different jobs. A good breeder will know what their breed did historically and can still do today. Just because a breed is listed as nonsporting does not mean the breed is lower energy. Different cat breeds have different temperaments. My Persian is far more laid back and chill than a Savannah cat. Avoid any breeder who claims their animals are perfect for any home.
Knowledge of the standard
In the United States we have two main dog registries: the American Kennel Club and the United Kennel Club. For cats, it is the Cat Fanciers Association or the International Cat Association. For rabbits and guinea pigs, it is the American Rabbit Breeders Association and the American Cavy (proper name for guinea pig) Breeders Association.
Serious breeders will not intentionally breed for unrecognized colors. Blue merle is not a color pattern found in Poodles, Schnauzers, French Bulldogs or American Pit Bull Terriers. Nor will they use catch phrases such as micro, mini, teacup, giant, rare or exotic.
Researches before breeding
Careful breeding is more than just grabbing two purebred animals or two animals you think will make cute babies and putting them together. A good breeder will check out everything from health testing and screenings to temperament and look at other offspring produced by the animals and related animals to help determine if this breeding will have a better chance of producing healthier and sounder offspring.
Health tests
Every animal, purebred or not, runs the risk of inherited issues. A good breeder will screen for whatever they can no matter what they are breeding. A big marketing ploy for dogs that are poodle cross is better health. This is wrong. There are multiple inherited issues that can be found in “doodles.” Cats and other species also have inheritable concerns.
Socializes early
Good breeders of all species know the importance of early work. Avoid breeders who give excuses for not doing that work. Anyone not doing proper work based on species is putting those who may get a critter from them at a disadvantage.
Remains a resource
Good breeders remain a resource for the life of the critter. Every serious breeder has a contract with a return clause should the owners have to give up the pet. They will help if you want to get involved in sports or showing. A serious breeder has an investment in the homes where they place critters.
Just as there are reputable and disreputable rescues, there are reputable and disreputable breeders. Simply breeding cute puppies, kittens or bunnies is not enough. Should you opt for a breeder, please seek out someone doing their best to provide you with the best.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
