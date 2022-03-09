After the release of the live “101 Dalmatians” movie, people dashed out to buy Dalmatians. The Dogue de Bordeaux was almost unknown in the U.S. until “Turner and Hooch” with Tom Hanks. Now there is a Disney TV “Turner and Hooch” series. What about people getting Huskies, Malamutes, or wolfdogs because of “Game of Thrones”?
Now, Channing Tatum is starring in “Dog” alongside a Belgian Malinois. This is the third movie in recent years with Belgian Malinois, and before you race out to get a Malinois, the best advice I can give is, “Don’t!” Here’s why.
The dogs you see on TV and in movies are highly trained. Often, multiple dogs portray a canine character. This is for several reasons, including not wanting a single dog to burn out, and some dogs may take to certain tasks better than another.
By choosing purebred dogs, it is easier to use multiple dogs because of the similarities in looks. Halle Berry’s dogs in “John Wick 3” were five different Malinois. Bud from “Air Bud” was six Golden Retrievers. The “mutt” in “Because of Winn-Dixie” was several Berger Picards. The trainers with “Marley & Me” worked with 22 different labs. Lulu, in “Dog,” is three Belgian Malinois. Even the lower-activity dogs such as Pugs (“Men in Black 1 & 2” had an alien in the guise of a Pug) will require your time and energy to get a well-behaved companion.
The dogs you see on TV and movies are the result of a team of trainers on and off set. A good breeder or rescue will explain why a dog you want because of something you saw in the media may not be the best choice for you.
Back to the dog in “Dog.”
Breed enthusiasts have called the Malinois “pocket rockets” and “Maligators.” The national breed rescue description includes “Always in motion … busy.” Malinois puppies have been described as velociraptors on speed. The Belgian Malinois is a breed for someone who is very experienced with high-drive, high-energy, hardworking dogs that must have a job. When they do not get what they need, Malinois will make their own activities. Dogs like this will not be happy with just a stroll in the neighborhood or a quick game of fetch.
What is a good home for a Malinois? It is not the average or even above-average, active dog home. Are you a person who can devote a couple of hours a day or more to being active with a dog? Do you have a large yard with at least a 6-foot fence? Are you a person who will invest the time and money into training and sports? Are you willing to accept that these dogs may not be suited for dog parks?
If you have answered yes to all these questions, you still may want to rethink a Malinois. The Belgian Malinois is a great breed, but only for the most serious humans who can properly devote themselves to the higher needs of the breed.
Lastly, I have had clients told, “If you want the looks of a Malinois but do not want the excessive drive, get a Dutch Shepherd.” I have worked with people who fell for this line from rescues. Dutch Shepherds are still a high-activity and high-drive dog. With the release of “Dog,” I am concerned these two breeds will end up the same way others have when people obtain a dog based only on seeing that type in a movie or on TV.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.