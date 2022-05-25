On May 2, Chip, a wild pony from Assateague Island, was captured and moved to a sanctuary in Texas. His behavior toward humans was becoming progressively aggressive because Chip had learned that humans were a source of food.
Last year a woman faced federal charges for getting too close to bear cubs so she could take pictures. Videos of the bear charging the woman went viral. Then there are people who try to touch wild animals as if they are domesticated.
Animals learn that humans, vehicles, tents, cabins and RVs are a source of food. There are rules in national parks and forests about food storage. The National Park Service has information about food storage when visiting wilder areas (www.nps.gov).
Many incidents happen when people get too close to offspring. Yes, baby animals are cute, but stay away. When hiking, be wary of your surroundings. If you see a young wild animal, there is a good chance a mother is close by. No matter how cute a baby wild animal is, give the baby space.
Wild animals, no matter how accustomed they have become to humans, are not pets. In Yellowstone National Park, more people are injured annually by bison than any other animal. Plus, wild animals may carry parasites or disease.
In my own eastern Prince William County neighborhood I have observed: deer (we have a small herd living here), fox (we have at least a pair), a coyote, skunks, raccoons, opossum, rabbits, and a variety of rodents and birds (including various raptors and scavengers). We have many videos of the neighborhood fox hanging around our yard. Bears have been sighted within a couple miles of my home and bobcats photographed on Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Part of living in harmony with community wildlife is recognizing the role we play in their safety. When we feed wildlife, intentionally or unintentionally, we increase the chance they will habituate to humans. Unsecured trash, animals fed outside, bird feeders and even the presence of backyard chickens and the smells left after you grill may attract animals.
When wild animals learn humans are a source of food, they begin to hang around. They often overcome some of their fears of humans to get a meal. They adapt to life in human developments. This leads to people finding what they assume are abandoned baby animals – mainly bunnies and fawns.
Rabbits and deer will leave offspring in different areas. The parents are often around but hidden. They return to feed their babies and then leave again. Baby rabbits leave the nest by three to four weeks of age. They are small but are ready to be on their own. Unless you see one that is injured, let the bunny be.
Fawns will stay hidden and still while the mothers are at a distance. Chances are that fawn is not abandoned. If you are not sure, contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (855-571-9003) or the Wildlife Center of Virginia (which has after-hours phone coverage) at (540) 942-9453 for advice.
In 1997, when my husband and I moved to Prince William, the county’s population was 260,313. In 2021 the population was 488,629. This means wildlife have had to adapt or move or they would die off. One thing I have learned is that a lot of wildlife can and will adapt. It is time we learn to adapt to them and work to preserve the space they need.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
