It is early in the morning. You are snug in your bed, but your dog or cat has decided this is a great time to wake you up? What can you do?
Humans are considered diurnal: awake during the day and sleeping at night. Dogs and cats are considered crepuscular: more active dawn and dusk. However, their idea of dawn may be earlier than ours.
Before you start, rule out anything medical that can affect sleep, including physical discomfort (arthritis, aches from being obese and the like), “sundowning” in senior pets, infections, parasites, cancer and other things. And while you work to rule out medical causes, look at your expectations and environment.
If you go to bed at 9 p.m. and want to sleep until 9 a.m., this may be too much for your dog. Puppies and senior dogs may not be able to hold their biological functions that long.
Do you need to make changes to help your senior cat access litter boxes at night? Is something waking your pet earlier in the morning? This could be inside or outside your home. Is your pet comfortable while sleeping? Is the room too hot or cold? Does your pet prefer a soft bed or sleeping on the floor?
During the day, are you meeting your pet’s physical and behavioral needs? In the morning, my dogs get about an hour to an hour and a half when they can play and wander in the yard looking for tossed kibble and hunt rodents.
When they come inside so I can go to work, I have met their morning needs. When I leave for work, they get a food stuffed Toppl toy in which I layer kibble and different things like freeze-dried fish, berries or vegetables, then cover the top with wet food, plain yogurt or pureed pumpkin and freeze overnight. By the time the dogs are done with these, they are set to chill until I get home. My cats get kibble and a pinch of catnip in food-releasing balls for a morning “hunt.”
After work, you may want to rest, but your pet is ready for activity. Once again, meet your pet’s needs. If you have access to a quiet field, put your dog on a long (not retracting) leash and let your dog roam and sniff. Play some games.
Before bed, spend time decompressing and relaxing. At night, have a predictable bedtime routine. For your cats, evening play, relaxing and putting some more food and catnip in a food-releasing toy should help meet their needs.
Teach your pet that an alarm means it’s time to get up. You will need to do this every day. Set the alarm for five to 10 minutes before your pet normally wakes. Alarm goes off, you get up with your pet. After a week of this, start setting the alarm a little later. Remember not to extend the time too much. Jumping from five minutes to 20 minutes is not advised.
This is a process and will not happen overnight (pun intended). However, you can teach your pet to sleep later in the morning. Setting reasonable expectations, ruling out medical causes, addressing various needs of your pets and teaching that a signal indicates it’s time to wake up may help you get a bit more sleep.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
