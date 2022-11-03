Anyone who knows me personally knows I am a horror movie freak. When I am not with clients or substitute teaching, I will be working at my desk while some horror movie or TV show plays in the background.
One of the analogies I use when trying to describe hypervigilance is behaving like a cheerleader in a slasher film. As I wait for my daughter’s fall break so we can watch “Halloween Ends” together, I began thinking of what I can teach from Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
From Michael Myers we learn to take things slow. Michael is methodical. He takes his time. However, here I must pause and state: Michael is terrifying. This is something we cannot be when working with any animal. If people who work in zoological parks can teach lions to allow a blood draw using only positive reinforcement and no threatening or painful methods, there is no reason to use fear or pain with your domestic pets. You will not become a monster.
From Laurie Strode, we learn perception. Fear is real and it drives behaviors. One of the things I noticed in the 2018 “Halloween” was how Laurie’s family treated her. They thought she was weird, eccentric. Even years later, when Michael was supposedly not a threat, Laurie made her secluded home into a survivalist’s compound. Fencing, booby-traps and weapons all reflected Laurie’s fear that Michael would be around the next corner. Her family did not respect these behaviors.
What can happen when we rush and do not respect the emotions of the target of our work?
Ella was an adult dog who came into a local rescue group. She was from a neglectful background, was nervous and guarded her resource of specific chews (bully sticks). After Ella snapped at the couple fostering her, the rescue’s director asked me to go into their home. As I evaluated Ella, I knew I could work with her. Speed would be Ella’s enemy.
Ella was scared. Fear was driving her behavior. We had to respect her fear. I created a careful protocol that included giving Ella the ability to feel safe for as long as needed while slowly working to reduce her fears. All high-value chews were to be avoided at this point as part of helping Ella decompress.
Ella felt safe in her crate and would retreat there when stressed. This was her compound, her safe place. When Ella went there on her own, she was to be left alone. A few days later, the people contacted me. Ella had bitten the husband, badly.
Here is what happened. The couple believed Ella’s fears of them were silly. They were not monsters and would not hurt her. Ella did not know this. She was in survival mode. Instead of respecting her fear and slowly preparing Ella for more work, the couple started giving and taking high-value things. Ella took these treats to her crate. The husband would reach in to take her and the treats out. Ella panicked and sank her teeth into his hand. Ella began defending her crate, charging out if the people came near.
Had the couple been slow, methodical and respectful of Ella’s fear, maybe things would have been different. Instead, they became monsters. The director ended up taking Ella out of the foster home. Sadly, her fear was too much to sanely overcome. Even with someone who respected Ella’s emotions, Ella never fully recovered from her past and the inappropriate actions of the foster couple.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
