During the Jan. 3 snow storm, we lost power at 9:45 a.m. and it was out for a little over 12 hours.
We were lucky. Much of my neighborhood is on a different grid and was without power for over three days. Friends of mine elsewhere did not have power for six days. Power outages are not fun, and we must be prepared. Regarding pets, what can we do to prepare for future outages?
Know your species of pet and breed/type within that species. Does your pet require stricter climate controls, such as reptiles, birds, amphibians, smaller “pocket pets” and some fish? What a goldfish can tolerate may kill your tropical fish.
What about your pet’s fur? My Great Pyrenees is better suited for cold than my friend’s Xolos or even our Standard Schnauzers and senior Shetland Sheepdog. A rabbit may be able to manage a cooler house than a guinea pig.
Is your pet a senior? Older pets often do not tolerate the cold as well as younger ones. Depending on your situation, you may want to consider a back-up power source like a gas generator or a battery-operated power station. Both have pros and cons.
Gas generators must be run outside and away from air intake vents due to carbon monoxide dangers. If you lose power for extended periods, will you be able to refill the tank?
Battery power stations are another option, but you can’t recharge them without another source of power. Some battery back-ups have solar panels. Solar panels take time to recharge the power station and depend on the sun’s strength. If your pet does not require strict climate controls, extra bedding, sweaters, battery-operated heaters (always be careful with heaters) and wrapping cages in towels may get them through winter outages.
Have at least a week’s worth of food for your pet before a storm hits. If your pet’s food requires refrigeration, in the winter it is easy to put food in coolers and stick the coolers outside. What if the power outage is in the warmer months? Extended power outages increase the risk of food spoilage if you can’t keep food cold.
If you are on a well, no power means no well pump. Along with water for yourselves, do not forget your pets. Store water in clean, covered 5-gallon buckets. If your pet is on medication, have enough on hand to get through a few days to a week or more in case you can’t get out of your home due to road conditions.
When lights go out, people often resort to candles. Use candles with care. A curious cat or bouncing dog and lighted candles could result in disaster. I prefer to use candles in wide-based heavy jars. They do not knock over as easily as taller, tapered candles. Place candles on sturdy surfaces and out of your pet’s reach.
Remember, the chemicals used to ignite matches, including potassium chlorate, are toxic. The size of the pet and number of matches eaten determines whether there is no reaction or more concerning problems such as tremors, vomiting and seizures. Keep matches away from pets.
Power outages can happen any time of year. Consider what your pets will need should you lose power, especially for an extended period. Do what you can to prepare for this possibility and try to make outages safer and less stressing for your critters.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
