Over the years I have had many clients whose dogs stress during car rides. The behaviors include refusing to get in, spinning and jumping from seat to seat, barking, whining, drooling, vomiting and even urinating or defecating in the vehicle.
One of my past dogs came to me with vehicle fears so serious he would begin vomiting if I walked him toward the driveway. I understand the frustration. Then there is our Lilith. She loves car rides. She eagerly pulls us to my car and leaps into her crate. All my dogs are relaxed while riding in any of our vehicles. How can car fears begin?
Cars are weird. They move, make sounds and smell odd. Many puppies’ first car rides end up in places that are stressful or even scary: a vet clinic, groomer, stores where other dogs bark and lunge at our puppies, and places where people do not give our dogs personal space. Vehicles become a cue that something bad is coming. What can we do to reduce the risk of our dogs developing vehicle fears or help if the issues exist?
With your vehicle off, find out how close your dog can be before she begins exhibiting stress signals. This distance is where you will start. Pair the presence of the car at this distance with good things, like food. As your dog becomes relaxed, move a little closer. My goal is for my dog to associate being near my vehicle with positive things. Once my dog can be next to the vehicle without stress, I move to the next step.
With the car turned off, open the door and place treats around the ground and on the floor of the vehicle (place food on plates or mats if needed). Allow your dog to investigate on his own terms. Begging and cajoling may stress your dog and undo the work up to now. If your dog can’t get into the vehicle on his own, you will need to teach him that being lifted into the car is good.
When your dog happily hops in the car looking for food, move to the next step: getting him comfortable where he will ride. It is safest for dogs to ride in a secured crate or a carefully chosen dog seat belt in the back seat. Again, positive associations. When my dog is comfortable with this, I add turning on the car.
I do not turn my vehicle on until my dog is in and settled where he will ride. Some dogs may spook if we expect them to jump in after the vehicle is running. After I turn the car on, I will give my dog something of high value. After a few minutes I turn it off, take my dog out and do something fun.
When my dog is OK with this routine, I begin very short trips of no more than a few minutes all while the dog is getting great things. At this point, I will give my dog higher value chews or food-stuffed toys. During my trips, I will stop at safe places and play with my pup. Car rides lead to good things!
I know this sounds like a lot of work. However, if you start a puppy off with positive vehicle associations, you can reduce the chances of having to rehabilitate down the road. If you have a dog who fears car rides, take the time to help your dog.
Karen Peak is the developer of The Safe Kids/Safe Dogs Project and owner/operator of West Wind Dog Training in Prince William County.
