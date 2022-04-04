The Dale City Moose Lodge is holding its Spring Craft and Vendor Fair this Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15424 Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.
Find jewelry, candles, ornaments, tumblers, kitchen items, nails, signs and more. There will also be door and raffle prizes.
