Delta Red Carpet Showcase celebrates decade of the arts

For the past 10 years, the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. (PWCAC DST) has supported arts and literature in the local area by hosting its annual Red Carpet Showcase.
This free event has given more than 70 aspiring artists, authors and musicians from a variety of genres an opportunity to share their gifts with the community. It has also given the community a more personal connection with some of the talented people that live in Prince William County and the surrounding area, according to a news release.
The “Red Carpet Showcase: Celebrating a Decade of the Arts” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 3 p.m. at Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair. This year’s showcase will include a vocalist, artist and six authors, whose works include fiction, non-fiction, self-help and memoirs.
“I am so proud that our organization has been bringing this outstanding arts program to our community for 10 years. We are delighted to provide a platform for youth and adults across a variety of arts genres, from singing, dancing, and playing a musical instrument, to theatrical performances, art and literature, to shine,” said Lorraine Jackson, PWCAC DST president.
The program includes a meet and greet hors d'oeuvres reception for guests to enjoy while talking with showcase participants and purchasing their work for a personal collection or holiday gift giving. Several lucky guests will also win door prizes donated by the artists.
This year's lineup includes:
Joyce Adjekum, author of “Not By Blood.” In this stunning debut novel, Adjekum introduces the world to three women who epitomize friendship, love and resounding courage. Each different in their own ways, Hope, Merci and Grace are as real to us as those we love: our sisters, our mothers and our friends.
Michell Clark, author of “Keep It 100: Daily affirmations for millennials who are tired of being called millennials.” Clark is a Prince William resident.
Willis Drake, author of “I Missed the Bus, But I Arrived On Time!” Join the author as he shares a heartwarming memoir about his upbringing, his mother’s special gift and the love of his life. Drake is a Prince William resident.
Anita Greenlee, author of “Coaching is Servant Leadership.” Dr. Greenlee explores the benefits of coaching for both parties in this servant leadership guide. She defines what coaching is, explores its origins and answers key questions.
Terri Ann Johnson, author of “Faith Alone.” Lachelle Jackson appears to have it all: a husband who adores her, a job that fulfills her, and friends that love her unconditionally. When Lachelle learns that she is pregnant, what should be the best experience of her life becomes one of the darkest times she ever endured.
Tonza Ruffin, author of “Pieces of Me.” A journey into Ruffin’s “perfectly imperfect” life created through many heartfelt, funny and candid personal stories about her life as a southern woman, southern mom and southern lawyer. And her destruction of the “societal mask” that so many of us hide behind.
Marlon Sharpe, a graphic designer and M. LeCount Design studio entrepreneur. He is the recipient of the International Award of Excellence, one of the highest awards bestowed by the Society for Technical Communications. Sharpe has shown his work in almost 40 exhibitions.
The Red Carpet Showcase will also feature members of PWCAC DST mentoring programs, Delta Academy for middle school age girls and Delta G.E.M.S. for high school age girls. Two students from the Woodbridge High School Young Poet Laureates Circle will also participate.
