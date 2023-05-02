Recently we received a request from a local non-profit to tour their facility and suggest improvements to their storage and organizational systems. This month we are answering not only the questions they asked us, but other questions that arose during our site visit.
How can we better organize our storage? Would a series of built in cubbies along the wall be a good option? While more storage would certainly help, consider rows of wheeled wire shelves, as they are less expensive than built in cubbies. It’s easy to stack and move them and the wheels allow them to be easily rearranged for a first-in first-out distribution system.
Pro-tip: O rings would allow for inventory lists to be displayed and easily changed on each rack.
Do you have a suggestion for our loading dock area? The wire shelves, if sized properly, could be moved across the concrete floors easily enough, and if a simple ramp was affixed to the end of your delivery trucks loading and unloading would be just as easy. Nothing the organization distributes is fragile, so as long as the shelves were secured during transport the risk of damage to the items is negligible.
Pro-tip: Locking wheels and ratcheting tie downs are a must for securing the shelves inside a moving delivery truck.
What if we need access control over certain items? Depending on the level of access control you need, wheeling certain racks into a locked room at night could be sufficient. If they need to be inaccessible during the day as well, a section of the space could be partitioned off with either a garage style rolling door or a sliding barn style door with a single lock. This would keep things secure without making it difficult to move racks in and out when needed.
Pro-tip: Securing items behind a lock is no good if the key is easily accessible, always make sure to make the keys inaccessible as well.
Are there things we are not thinking about that could lower our bills? Energy consumption is always an issue in a large warehouse. Heating and cooling can be a considerable expense, but even things like lighting can really add up. Replacing your inefficient fluorescent bulbs with high efficiency LED bulbs will save hundreds or even thousands a month.
Pro-tip: You can get plug and play led tube bulbs, so you don’t necessarily have to retrofit your existing fixtures.
Are there any other ways you can think of to lower our bills? Your facility was once used to provide showers from the homeless population. As that’s no longer so, and the entirety of your hot water consumption now is only three sinks, I would suggest eliminating the 100 gallon water heater that you are paying to keep up to temperature. A small tankless unit would save an enormous amount of energy and certainly could provide water hot enough to wash your hands in three sinks simultaneously.
Pro-tip: Water heaters are often set at a higher temperature than is needed, or even recommended. Lowering the temperature will save money and prevent people (especially children) from scalding themselves.
This feature appears in the May 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
