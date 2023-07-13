How to handle a long hallway? How to bring a boring home office to life? These are a few of the questions we’re answering this month. Want to see your questions answered here? Send them in to yaron@formaltraditional.com
I recently moved into a studio apartment and I'm struggling to create distinct zones for living, sleeping, and dining. What are some effective space-saving solutions or layout ideas to maximize functionality in a small space?
Maximizing functionality is achieved by considering the intended use of the space and then selecting multi-purpose items that allow for that use, but that’s really only part of your issue. All the murphy beds, storage ottomans, and folding tables won’t make the areas feel as distinct as a change in color will. Define separate spaces with rugs or floor cloths that break the space into multiple areas. Artwork too can help bring more color onto a wall without consuming any valuable floor space.
Pro Tip: When creating zones with color, don’t overlook color changing bulbs to help create accent lighting.
I love the idea of incorporating wallpaper into my home decor, but I'm hesitant to commit to an entire room. How can I use wallpaper as an accent without overpowering the space?
You can use a lot of a more subtle wallpaper without overwhelming the room such as a neutral grasscloth, but if you want to go bold then limiting the amount is a good idea. You can line the inside of a bookcase if you want to only have a small bit showing through the objects on the shelves, or you can frame a section like a painting to have more visual impact. If you are really commitment-phobic you can also use the same ideas with temporary wallpaper, which is easier to remove.
Pro Tip: There are a handful of furniture manufacturers that will apply wallpaper to your cabinet doors as well if you want to be medium bold.
My home office lacks pizzazz and feels uninspiring. What are some design elements or decor ideas that can help create a motivating and productive workspace?
Based on your adjectives, it looks like you might be looking for a more creativity inspiring space than a traditional productivity and lack of distractions oriented space. With that in mind, bring in a mood or vision board filled with items that strike your fancy. Let’s also trade a traditional office chair for an active or fidget style chair, and let’s replace an angular desk with a curved one. You might be surprised by what these small changes will inspire in your mood and creativity.
Pro Tip: There is a good deal of research behind the benefits of messy desks, so don’t beat yourself up if your creativity overflows.
I have a long, narrow hallway that feels dull and neglected. How can I transform it into a visually appealing area that adds character to my home?
If the doorknob is the handshake of the home then the hallway is the hello. We love to place interesting console tables with a limited amount of accent pieces that reveal a little about the character and priorities of the family your guests are meeting. A piece of meaningful art or a family photo can say a lot about you quickly, and a touch of color can really warm the space up. Lastly a runner protects the floor and adds both interest and protection in a high-traffic area.
Pro Tip: Don’t underestimate the power of greenery and fresh floral arrangements to make a space feel welcoming.
###
This feature appears in the July 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.