We’ve been hearing from readers who have plans for their homes in the coming months and are interested in finding out how to achieve them without breaking the bank. The following questions and answers offer easy, actionable advice you can use to refresh your home rather cheaply, too! Have questions of your own? Send them to yaron@formaltraditional.com and you could see your answers in print.
I have a bright floral patterned sofa that I need to move into my living room. How can I create a cohesive look with my existing neutral pieces?
Assuming the sofa isn’t a good candidate for a fitted slipcover, we would suggest pulling two of the colors from the floral pattern and incorporating them into your room. Candles are a quick and inexpensive way to add a touch of coordinating color to mantles or coffee tables. Replacing the matting on framed paintings or photos gets a bit on the walls, and a limited number of toss pillows can tie the color to the other furniture.
Pro Tip: The same concept can be used to change color schemes seasonally and packs away in a single box to boot.
I have a small bedroom with low ceilings and limited natural light. What are some design strategies to make the room feel more spacious and bright without replacing the windows?
Make the most of the light that you do have. Hang window treatments so that they obscure as little of the window glass as possible, keep treatments light and airy, and position mirrors in the room to bounce around the light that does enter. You would be amazed at what a well placed mirror can do.
Pro Tip: As much as people dread cleaning windows, if you haven’t done it recently you are losing more light than you realize. Clean them. It will be worth the effort.
I want to install new lighting fixtures in my kitchen, but I'm not sure which type of light source to choose. Should I go for recessed lighting, track lighting, or pendant lights?
Subjective stylistic decisions aside, you need to consider the three types of lighting. First you want to make sure you have general lighting. Think of this as lighting up the entire room on a cloudy day. Next you want task lighting. Under-cabinet lighting, whether puck, rope, or other styles, should allow you to see what you are preparing and keep you safe from burns or cuts. Lastly, consider accent lighting which can be above, below, or even inside your cabinets simply to bring attention to decorative elements.
Pro Tip: Pendants over an island are great, but don’t automatically rule out an appropriately sized and shaped chandelier.
I have a tight budget and limited DIY skills, but I want to update the look of my bathroom. Can you suggest some easy and affordable ways to make a big impact?
Replacing a shower curtain and bath mats really covers a lot of ground in making the bathroom feel like a new space. We would also suggest trading out your towels and, if your budget has room, getting coordinating luxurious bathrobes. Lastly, if you think you can handle it, consider changing out your shower head and exhaust fan.
Pro Tip: If you don’t already have a fan with an integrated light and bluetooth speaker, think about indulging in one and pamper yourself.
This feature appears in the June 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
