As the year comes to a close, home design plans are already under consideration for 2023. Following are a few we’ve been asked about most recently, along with our answers. We’ll be back next year and, until then, with you all a very happy holiday season!
Will painting a room white make it feel larger? In the design community, there is actually a surprising amount of disagreement about whether painting a room white actually makes it feel larger. We feel the best way to achieve this is to eliminate clutter. In removing excess “stuff,” the room will open up and feel bigger as a result.
Pro Tip: If you do what to paint the room white, we suggest a higher sheen paint to really bounce light.
What else can I do to make a small space look larger? Aside from the above decluttering advice, use appropriately scaled furniture and hang the window treatments closer to the ceiling. Oversized furniture not only consumes more room, but also reinforces the diminutive dimensions of the space. Bring those drapery rods close to the ceiling and then let your curtains hang to a half inch above the floor. Much like wearing vertical stripes, this will make the room feel taller.
Pro Tip: If you are house hunting look for taller ceilings as they make a world of difference in how large rooms feel.
When designing a room what is the most important factor you look at? We always consider the experience that the occupants are hoping to have in the space. If you know what is supposed to occur and how people are supposed to feel then you can select the forms that will fulfill that function. If a room serves the function it is intended for then all other concerns are secondary.
Pro Tip: Traffic flow is another extremely important factor to consider when designing a space. Where are people going to walk and how much space will they need?
We are looking at a “forever-home” and have elaborate DIY ideas for custom woodwork in the kitchen and beyond. What should we keep in mind? Aside from making sure that anything you make can handle the weight of not only the goods that will be stored on it, but also children who might climb/hang off of it, bear in mind that nothing lasts forever and some day you or someone else will have to sell the house. At that point, things that conform too specifically to one person’s taste become an expense to remove rather than an improvement that adds value.
Pro Tip: Especially in a kitchen, consider lacquer for your cabinets. They will look better and last longer than paint.
If we still want unique pieces like an indoor slide for the kids, but don’t want to worry about resale down the road, how should we proceed? Unique is not necessarily an issue if they serve the function that is needed in the space. Regardless of if this will be your home for 30 years or 30 days as long as the pieces can be removed without major expense it shouldn’t be a big deal.
Pro Tip: A slide that lays atop stairs can be removed. A slide instead of stairs is a significant renovation.
