Design 101...Design 2022

Recently we returned from Highpoint, North Carolina, where twice a year they hold the largest furniture market for the interior design industry. Tens of thousands of designers fly in to see the latest trends, shop, and attend educational seminars. This month we are excited to share some of the latest information and how it will likely benefit you in the coming months and years.
What does the future of design look like? More and more retailers are adopting Augmented Reality (AR) which will allow you to take your phone or tablet and virtually place an item in your room. While some companies already allow you to test out a paint color or a limited number of items, expect their catalogs to expand to these new offerings shortly.
Pro-tip: When viewing your AR "scene" most software doesn't let you export what is on your screen. We recommend you take a screenshot and share that.
How do we protect people from injury? The increase in using technological devices is accompanied by new strain and injuries, including what’s become known as “tech-neck.”
Tech-neck refers to the strain on your neck from spending too much time looking down at your phone or tablet. Newer ergonomic devices are helping to combat this issue and others, and if you are in pain from “living with work” (the preferred term over working from home) check out chairs from companies like Via Seating, Herman Miller, or Steelcase.
Pro-tip: Did you know that most people position their gel pads too far back from their keyboard? Ideally your wrist, not your forearm, should be raised.
How can Neuroaesthetics inform our design decisions? The science of how our evolutionary biology interacts with our perceived environment has made significant leaps. Studies have shown that walking in nature, or potting plants in a greenhouse even for a short period of time lowers your heart rate by roughly 5 beats per minute. Bringing plants into your environment is only one small aspect of Biophilic design, but easy to implement.
Pro-tip: Bring the outside in with non-toxic plants and if you have a pet, give it some cuddles. Your heart will thank you.
What’s next? A lot of energy is spent thinking about what customers – you – really want. So keep an eye out for more environmentally friendly options, softer textiles, and a lot more outdoor furniture. Additionally, brands are considering smaller sizes and lower entry level price points geared towards millennial tastes. Bamboo fibers are sustainable, anti-microbial, very soft to the touch, and heavily featured this year.
Pro-tip: Green doesn’t have to mean more expensive, and many options are considerably cheaper in the long run.
How do we best address supply chain issues? While some vendors are shifting production state-side, others are limiting their offerings to reduce the need for specialty parts. Regardless of what strategy a vendor employs, you can always call and ask if the item is in stock, if it’s warehoused domestically, and when it ships can they provide you with a tracking number immediately. If the answer to all those questions is yes, you’re in good shape.
Pro-tip: If they say it shipped but don’t have a tracking number it likely didn’t.
About the Author: Yaron Linett is the principal designer at Formal Traditional.
This feature appears in the May 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Pick up a copy here!
