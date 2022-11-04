As the year winds down we find we’re receiving a wide variety of questions. Some about furniture, others about floor plans, and still others about the age old problem of storage. We answer them here with our best wishes for a warm and cozy November and a very happy Thanksgiving!
My son has so many toys I don’t know where to put them all. I’m already using underbed storage. Do you have any other ideas? A great way to store a lot of toys is to install a hammock style net across a portion of the ceiling. Imagine all his stuffed animals hanging out together, pun intended.
Pro Tip: In the event that you want to keep things ground level but out of sight, we love colored fabric boxes. Different colors can have different types of toys sorted into them.
We’d like to replace our sofa. What do we need to consider when buying one? The number one thing to consider is will it be able to fit through the opening to the room you want to put it in. After that you need to check availability. Just because they say it is “in-stock” doesn’t mean it is. In stock could mean at a warehouse across the ocean. If it will fit, and it’s either immediately available or will be delivered in a reasonable period of time, then all the questions of style, price, and durability would be next on our list.
Pro Tip: If you’re considering a sectional with an “L” shape, make sure you’re clear about which side – the right or the left – the “L” will project from.
How do I determine the floor plan for a room? We always begin by assessing what sort of experience you want to have in the room. Once we know that, we determine the forms necessary to fill that function. Those forms are then arranged starting with the largest piece or pieces of furniture, and placed with consideration for the flow of traffic in the room.
Pro Tip: If you have too much open space, a folding screen is a great option that doesn’t require construction or permits.
I would really like my towels to match. What towels do you recommend? While pretty much every brand of towel is going to allow you to get a matching set, there are some other considerations. Do you prefer a super thick and fluffy towel, if so we recommend Cozy Earth’s Premium Plush Bath Towels, which are made of bamboo. If you want something quicker drying and not nearly as heavy, we suggest Everplush Diamond Jacquard towels. Whichever you choose, if you want them all to match, we suggest going with a darker color, if you are willing to have two different colors we always recommend white for the guests.
Pro Tip: All those old towels are going to need a new home. Don’t throw them out, give them to the local animal shelter instead.
My radiators keep banging. Should I be worried? You should have your boiler serviced twice a year to make sure everything is in good working condition, but it’s most likely air that needs to be bled out. Your HVAC technician should show you how to do it between visits.
Pro Tip: If you have cats, place a section of granite or marble along the top of the radiator. Ours loves basking in the radiated warmth.
This feature appears in the November 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine.
