September has arrived and with it fall – and a whole new group of questions to answer! Do you have questions of your own? Send them in to yaron@formaltraditional.com and you too could see your answers in print.
My living room lacks personality and feels bland. What are some creative ways to infuse character and style into the space without undergoing a major renovation? Your living room should contain items that tell your guests and visitors about who you are and what you value. We tend to express those messages inexpensively through the subject matter pictured in photographs as well as any accessories that relate to your profession, passions, or travels. We vastly prefer using items of personal import over running out and buying more “stuff”. It is certainly less expensive as well.
Pro Tip: For some of us our profession, passion, and travels are all the same. Love what you do and be authentic to yourself.
I want to incorporate more natural elements into my home design, such as plants, wood, and stone. What are some effective ways to bring biophilic design principles into my interiors? While we love hardwood, cork, and lush plants, they are not always practical depending on who will use the space and how much light is available. Remember that biophilic design can also include patterns and sounds. You can certainly renovate, but for those on a budget, a speaker playing nature sounds, a gentle fan, and some natural feeling fractal patterns can go a really long way.
Pro Tip: A tabletop fountain can have a big impact both visually and auditorily in an area with very limited design options.
I have a small, awkwardly shaped kitchen with limited counter space. How can I optimize the layout and storage to make it more efficient and visually appealing? There has been a trend towards open shelving, but we rarely support this decision. First we want to clear as much stuff off of the counter top as possible and place it where it cannot be seen. Next, take a hard look at your small appliances. We find that many of them fill the same purpose or are rarely used. Do we really need a toaster, air fryer, microwave, two blenders, coffee grinder, stand-mixer, and electric kettle all taking up counter space? Eliminate redundant or completely unnecessary items, and if you still need more space consider a rolling kitchen cart. Lastly if you still need more room consider storage organizers within the cabinets themselves. You can fit twice as many spices on a shelf if they are in stackable trays.
Pro Tip: If at all possible store items in the room they will be used in. You might be surprised how much space you can gain back if you took everything that isn’t used in the kitchen out of it.
I have a collection of cherished family heirlooms and vintage items that I'd like to display, but I'm not sure how to showcase them tastefully without creating a cluttered look. What are some tips for curating and displaying such sentimental pieces? The adage less is more really applies here. Select only a handful of pieces and display them with intention. They could be mounted in a shadow box, placed within a display case, or even placed upon a block or pedestal. If you have more than a few choice pieces, store the rest out of sight and rotate your display seasonally.
Pro Tip: Don't overlook the attention getting power of adding accent lighting which can easily be achieved with LED pucks, ropes, or strips.
###
This feature appears in the September 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue https://issuu.com/pamkamphuis/docs/hglm_sept_2023_web
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.