This month we have questions from two local moms both of whom have kids and pets, and both of whom are eager to get going on a few projects – but not before having a few of their questions answered! We can answer your questions, too. Send them in to yaron@formaltraditional.com
How do you narrow down a theme for the home/various rooms so that there's cohesion among eclectic tastes? Our first step is always to consider the experience you want to have in the space. How is it going to be used and by whom? Once we understand the function we supply the forms that facilitate it. We make sure to add storage for items necessary in each particular room, and finally place decorative items that reflect the taste and story of the owner. By following these steps the space will make sense in context and function seamlessly.
Pro Tip: We typically don’t use the term eclectic as sometimes there is a negative connotation attached, instead we prefer to refer to our client’s style as “traveled”.
What's the most common misconception about interior design? Most people confuse decorating and design. We are not simply concerned with ornamentation. Health, safety, and function are primary concerns to a designer. While the color of your paint is an important decision, so too is the sheen level, light reflective value, and volatile organic compound (VOC) content.
Pro Tip: There is no need to over complicate things. Using beautiful things simply is one way to ensure great results every time.
What are the best fabric/furniture choices to withstand pets and children that don't look "industrial,” for lack of a better word? Long gone are the days of commercial grade vinyl or plastic covers as your only options. There are many soil and stain repellent options that feel and look great. Our favorite performance fabrics include Crypton, Inside Out, and Perennials. Look for 30,000 or more “double rubs/Wyzenbeek” for a heavy-duty commercial level of abrasion resistance as well.
Pro Tip: The designation indoor/outdoor only refers to lightfastness and doesn’t mean you can leave it outside or that it is soil and stain resistant.
Do you ever design a room around a piece of art? Whether it is a portrait, sculpture, or even wallpaper, a decorative element that is important to a client is important to us. We attempt to discourage “pulling colors” out of the piece to paint or decorate the room with as we feel it often diminishes the ability of the piece to draw attention to itself. Instead we like to create a neutral background or canvas upon which the piece can really shine.
Pro Tip: Intention is the key. Anything can be done as long as people look and understand that it is that way on purpose.
When you have something that is cool but broken, how do you repurpose part of it? Sometimes we will protect the remains by framing or encasing it and allowing the remaining portion to show what is often called character. Many of the most interesting patterns in nature come from adapting to adversity. Think about that the next time you look at burled wood.
Pro Tip: Another option is to visibly repair the item, see “intention” above. When done in traditional Japanese style this is called Kintsugi.
Yaron Linett is the principal designer at Formal Traditional. You can reach him at yaron@formaltraditional.com.
