This month we talked with a soon to be homeowner with big questions and a modest budget. Even if you’re not buying a new house, our advice can help you rekindle your love for the one you live in now.
I am buying my first home and don’t have anything I want to bring with me. What should my first purchases be? Congrats! Assuming that you are purchasing in the US or another country where items like light fixtures and faucets convey with the home, I would suggest you make sure you have at a minimum: a bed/mattress, seating, and storage. Once you have those, we typically worry about window treatments to provide light control and privacy, then outfitting the bathrooms and kitchens with your basic necessities.
Pro Tip: Don’t beat yourself up for not having a perfect house on day one. The average person is not out of boxes for an entire year.
I am concerned that window treatments will be too expensive. Is there a low cost option? You can purchase temporary paper shades at a very low cost or “off the shelf” window treatments for a bit more.
Pro Tip: Paper shades nearly always damage the paint when they are removed. Place the adhesive on the glass itself and clean with Goo Gone and a razor blade when you take them down.
If I want to replace appliances, which should I replace first? Appliances which convey and are in good working order, which they should be when you have your inspection, are probably not going to be budget friendly items. That being said, replacing units with lower energy efficiency ratings for new high efficiency appliances not only can save you on your monthly energy bill, but could also net you rebates from your energy supplier.
Pro Tip: Check out energystar.gov/rebate-finder for more information.
As a migraine sufferer I am very light sensitive. Are there lighting options I should consider for my new home? Light sensitivity and migraines are a big topic, and the nature and controls of the house you’re buying will play a role in what you can feasibly do; however we love LED smart bulbs with both dimming and color changing options. Experience has taught us that being able to both lower the lights and change the color go a long way to making things more bearable. In addition, these bulbs will last you for years and save a tremendous amount on your electric bill as well.
Pro Tip: Not all bulbs work with all dimmer switches. Better to get a bulb that dims internally and avoid an issue.
How can I incorporate green design elements without spending a ton? It often comes as a surprise to our clients, but “green” doesn’t have to be more expensive. To some people the notion of green means that you purchase items that last as opposed to disposable ones. To others green means you make an effort to select items with minimal packaging. Green can mean items containing a significant amount of recycled post-consumer waste, or materials that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Regardless of which you select, all of the above categories don’t have to cost more than their non-green counterparts.
Pro Tip: A great resource for sourcing green furniture is the Sustainable Furnishings Council. Visit sustainablefurnishings.org.
If you have design questions you'd like answered, email Yaron@FormalTraditional.com for assistance. You could see your question and answer in the magazine!
# # #
You can pick up copies of the February 2023 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine at these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.