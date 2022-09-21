Moving into a new office or looking for some fresh ideas to make your clients feel welcome? This month’s column answers questions from a small business owner making a move into a much larger space. If you have questions about your commercial or residential space feel free to send them in to yaron@formaltraditional.com and you too could see your answers in print.
We’re moving from a small office to a 2,000 sq ft building, and we’re unsure how many people are going to be in-person at any one time. How do we keep from having too few or too many offices? Congratulations on moving up! We design long counters and shelves with ample power and usb ports where hybrid staff can drop in and work when needed. Coupling that with one or two flex offices allows for staff to hold private meetings when needed, but not consume the space when they’re in the field or at home.
Pro Tip: Rather than having cords all over the place, run power strips on top of the counters so they’re easier for staff to access. A grommet finished hole can allow for the one cord of the power strip to access the outlet beneath cleanly.
Half the tube style light bulbs are different colors, should we use cool or warm lights? We prefer warm light and recommend cool lighting only where necessary. However you decide, you should begin replacing the fluorescent tubes with led ones. Not only will they last much longer, but they will reduce your energy bill significantly.
Pro Tip: When all four bulbs are out in a fluorescent light fixture, there’s good chance that those bulbs may have been fine and that the ballast is at fault.
We have an unsightly kitchenette in the line of sight of our front door. Is there any way to hide it without making structural changes? Absolutely. Consider purchasing or constructing a free standing folding screen. Decorating the screen in a branded way will make it look intentional, and hide the kitchenette. Best of all you can fold it up and not have to worry about restoring the space to its original condition if you move.
Pro Tip: A little bit of wallpaper can go a long way. For the cost of a single roll, your screen can become a scene stealer.
The signs by our bathrooms look very industrial, can we remove them? There should be an indication of which doors lead to the bathrooms, but they don’t have to be industrial looking. There are many clever ways to indicate a bathroom without using the standard signs. A quick online search will show you lots of other options.
Pro Tip: On brand signage is an excellent way to make your company memorable, doubly so if it is humorous.
How else can we make our space memorable? Sometimes the smallest things make the biggest impact. I always take notice when I arrive for an appointment at a showroom and there’s a sign personally welcoming me. A section of chalk board paint and a few minutes from a staff member with good handwriting is a worthwhile investment to make people feel seen.
Pro Tip: Hospitality is never out of style. Offer every visitor at least a glass of water or a soda every time. Doing so graciously will get remembered as well.
About this Article
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. To pick up a copy, visit these locations: https://piedmontlifestyle.com/pick-up-a-copy-of-the-magazines/
