As we take time to express our feelings of love and care for others this month, it’s important to remember to take time for ourselves as well. With that in mind, we focus on a number of luxuries small and large that you can gift yourself, and if you need help reach out to us. We can not only answer your questions, but put you in contact with other resources who will listen.
I am feeling run down. A friend suggested I establish a “sanctuary” in my house. Where would you recommend? I’m sorry to hear that you are down, but happy to know you’re taking steps to address it. Let’s start with one of the easiest rooms to get alone time: the bathroom. The door should already have a lock and aside from the dog most people over the age of five will leave you alone in there.
Pro Tip: The simple ritual of showering or taking a bath can change your entire outlook allowing you to feel refreshed and rejuvenated.
What are quick, inexpensive ways to make my bathroom feel luxurious? There are many quick ways that are very affordable. Luxury towels and bathrobes can often be acquired the same or next day. Hand milled soap is now not only widely available but some local companies will even deliver it to you. Another very easy and inexpensive upgrade are tea candles.
Pro Tip: If you are worried about having a live flame, even in a wet environment, try battery operated tea candles instead of the traditional wax ones. Just don’t try to float them.
If I am going to make an investment and money is no object, what would you suggest I consider? While there are all sorts of options available at the “money is no object” end of the spectrum, a reasonable upgrade is a steam shower or sauna. We love them as an option in a wet room and find that they get used significantly more than soaking tubs. Did you know that, on average, a soaking tub is used only eight times? Both steam showers and saunas have been shown to have real health benefits, just don’t over do either.
Pro Tip: Steam showers are not a DIY project. Bring in an experienced contractor so that small bit of wood you forgot to eliminate won’t cause you big headaches down the road.
I’m considering adding a speaker so I can play music or nature sounds. Is that a good idea? Adding a bluetooth speaker is a great idea. There are many considerations to make based on the size of your bathroom – ambient noise, and other factors – but a very easy place to install one is in the exhaust fan. There is already power there, and swapping out the unit for an upgraded one is quite simple.
Pro Tip: While there are shower heads that come with speakers built in, we prefer that the shower head is chosen based on the quality of its water dispersion as opposed to its musical capabilities.
Are there any other upgrades I should consider? One subject we American designers tip toe around is that of a bidet. Typically we have to refer to them as “washlettes” when we broach the subject. Over the last few years they have been slowly gaining traction, so much so that they even had units for sale in Costco! No pressure, but think about it.
Pro Tip: You will never have to worry about toilet paper shortages again.
