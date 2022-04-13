Design 101: Spring Cleaning

Once again the green leaves and blooming flowers herald the arrival of spring, and that means it’s time for for both our literal and figurative spring cleaning. This month we are clearing out some of your older questions and making room for your new ones. Enjoy!
We’re considering building rather than buying. Are there pitfalls to buying a house plan online?
Yes, numerous. Houses should be designed for the climate, must conform to any number of local or regional restrictions, and absolutely must keep the specific topography in mind. You can’t always dig a basement, or orient in any random direction. There are plans that require less review and modification, and plans that require more, but either way I would start with selecting the builder, architect, or designer.
Pro Tip: When shown plans, we always consider likely furniture placement and window treatments in each room. While your house will probably look good when driving by, we want to make sure it works for those living inside as well.
I worry about people stealing our shop’s outdoor furniture. Any suggestions?
While it’s possible to steal almost anything with enough time and dedication, making it more difficult should deter most thieves. Some businesses bring their furniture in at the end of every night, and some anchor theirs to the ground with bolts. We prefer concrete furniture. There are numerous vendors producing beautiful outdoor furniture in concrete that once placed is unlikely to be stolen, easy to clean, and can be harmlessly adorned with chalk to celebrate whatever occasion your business wishes to promote.
Pro Tip: Spalling is a concern in the winter due to the freeze and thaw cycles, but the pieces can be covered for protection or just allowed to gain “character”.
What can I do to really “glam” up my bathroom without spending too much money?
We love integrated LED lighted mirrors. When you consider the savings of eliminating a vanity light from your remodel budget, they are very affordable. You should have electricity already at the mirror if you had a light above, so no need to run new wires. We get anti-fog units often with built-in speakers. Depending on the size they should only cost a few hundred all in.
Pro Tip: If you are worried that you will not have enough general light you can also retrofit the exhaust fan with an LED lit model. Most installations take under 10 minutes and the units frequently include built in speakers if that’s something you’d like.
I’m nervous about how some of the things my GC is suggesting are going to look. Is there a way to get some reassurance?
Sounds like you are worried about a subjective rather than an objective concern. When we hear similar concerns we recommend having a rendering created. A near scale representation of what the final product will look like often helps people decide in moments whether or not they will like the final product. And while a photorealistic rendering is nice, we suggest you stick with an elevation. Your wallet will thank us.
Pro Tip: Many paint companies and more than a few furniture companies are adding augmented reality functions to their apps or webpages. They are far from perfect, but a free answer in a few moments may be all you need.
Our large condominium complex wants to bring down electricity costs for residents. Any suggestions?
Start with having an energy audit performed. Depending on where you live, the electric company may either provide this service for free or will often offer rebates on some of the work it recommends. Especially with an older building, I would expect you could save hundreds if not thousands per resident over the long haul.
Pro Tip: If you aren’t ready for an audit, one thing you can almost certainly do is switch all the light bulbs to LED bulbs. One small commercial establishment we know saved over $200/month just making that change.
This feature appears in the April 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
