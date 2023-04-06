We can tell by the shift in questions we receive that Spring is upon us and it seems like everyone is getting ready. This month's questions revolve around warmer weather approaching, and projects both commercial and residential soon to be undertaken. Have questions of your own? Send them in to yaron@formaltraditional.com and you too could see your answers in print.
I recently purchased a commercial building with aging awnings. I’m thinking of replacing them but worry that the red and yellow color scheme will fade too quickly. Do I need to select different colors?
While typically red is a more “fugitive” color, it really depends on the fiber content, specific dyes used, and the method of dying. There are tests that indicate the lightfastness of a given fabric, but in general a lighter color will last longer. We tend to favor high UV polyester options over acrylic ones, but consult with your awning vendor and ask them to provide the technical specifications and the warranty terms on both the material and their workmanship.
Pro Tip: It’s not uncommon for fabric manufacturers to offer five to ten year warranties on awning fabrics.
I was hoping to make outdoor curtains for the back of my patio, but I’m having difficulty finding a fabric I like. Everything I see is a solid color. Am I looking in the wrong place?
While there are certainly exciting printed options available, you are not in the minority having difficulty finding them. Over the last several years, the industry has shifted away from prints and towards solids. If you don’t want to stray too far into designer-priced options, you could always purchase two solid colors and either combine them vertically for stripes or horizontally for a banded effect.
Pro Tip: “Up the leading edge” is the term used for taking an alternate color or trim and running it across the bottom and up the inside of a pair of drapes.
Do I really need to purchase Indoor/Outdoor fabric to recover my patio furniture?
The designation “indoor/outdoor” refers to lightfastness and the specified fabric should have a minimum of five hundred hours in order to qualify. What “indoor/outdoor” does not mean is durable from an abrasion resistant standpoint or that the fabric is necessarily water repellant. Initially these fabrics were designed for use in sun porches and the like. Regardless of if you recover or purchase new, you should store your cushions when not in use, especially if it’s raining.
Pro Tip: If you are going to get a fabric that is both fade resistant and water repellant, make sure you are using a drain through or dryfast foam inside the cushions.
We just purchased a newly built home and there are no trees around it yet. I’m worried that the sun is going to bake us and am considering putting fans in all the bedrooms but the ceilings are only eight feet. What should I do?
Congratulations on your new home and don’t worry too much about the fans. Many companies offer fans termed “ceiling huggers” which don’t descend very far at all. We wouldn’t recommend them next to a bunk bed, but unless your family is very tall you should be fine. Additionally, consider installing drapes or at least shades at all the windows. Using a thermal lining can significantly reduce the heat transfer through the glass.
Pro Tip: If you have an HOA, check to see if they have any rules regarding window treatments. Many require them to have white or off-white lining.
