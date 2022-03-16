Four out of our last five inquiry calls have been current or prospective short-term rental property owners looking for help. That can’t be a coincidence. With so many questions like this, we thought we’d provide more in depth answers right here.
We’re building a new investment property but want to save money on furnishings. Is it an issue if we buy used furniture?
While there are many places that do exactly what you are suggesting, we almost never recommend it. Aside from the very real possibility of transporting pests onto your property, it’s highly unlikely that the piece(s) come with the appropriate documentation to prove that they comply with the recently adopted flammability standards found in the Work From Home Safety Act.
Pro Tip: If you have genuinely high-end furniture and select an appropriate and compliant commercial grade fabric to reupholster it, then it might make sense.
Do we have to comply if this is technically a residential property and not a commercial one? Or what about if we don’t have a designated home office space?
While we’re not lawyers, and this should not be construed as legal advice…yes. The act adopted a national flammability standard, it’s not concerned with the location of the item. But even if we’re mistaken and you were exempt from the regulation, why would you want to risk using items that could endanger your guests or property?
Pro Tip: Avoid halogen light bulbs too, we’ve seen them char fabric and nearly catch hotel rooms on fire.
Can you help us source discounted bedding like coverlets?
While we certainly can source moderately priced bed linens, we would highly suggest you reconsider. Linens are one of the places we would encourage you to splurge. A scratchy synthetic sheet or comforter could be the one thing that takes an otherwise amazing experience and makes it subpar. Your guests are definitely going to touch the bedding, so make it luxurious and durable. A little extra now can save you a lot in replacement costs down the road.
Pro Tip: Don’t use coverlets; they’re difficult to clean. Duvet covers over comforters are significantly more practical to launder and easier to replace as well.
Are there rules regarding how many people we can accommodate?
Once again we encourage you to speak with an attorney, but we can tell you for certain that while the most well-known site limits groups to 16 or below, there are local jurisdictions with a much lower limit. There are also places that require a specific permit for short term lodging (STL) or short term rentals (STR).
Pro Tip: We highly recommend that you consider the benefits of quality over quantity, if for nothing else than it reduces your repair and upkeep costs.
What are your thoughts on a “glamping” option?
We love the idea. Catering to a niche market can be a fantastic strategy in an otherwise over-served field. That being said, lean heavily on the glamor side of camping. Most people want a semblance of roughing it without any of the rough. If you can pull off a star-lit night with no bugs and still have wifi for the kids, you can print money. Not legally, at least that’s what our attorney says we have to say, but you know what we mean.
Pro Tip: Parking close enough to easily get to the property but hidden from sight is ideal. Couple that with immaculate sanitary facilities and you are 90% of the way there.
About the Author
Yaron Linett is the principal designer at Formal Traditional. You can reach him at yaron@formaltraditional.com.
This feature appears in the March 2022 issue of Haymarket Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Get your copy here!
