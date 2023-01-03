The new year brings a fresh start and opportunity to reexamine our spaces. This month we answer questions from both homeowners and business owners looking to make some changes and improvements.
I recently moved into a new apartment and I need light in the middle of the room. How should I deal with the lamp's cord? Assuming you can't install floor plugs, I think this might be an excellent time to look into a cordless option. There are an increasing number of quality USB chargeable lamps on the market. They are a perfect option for console tables along the back of a floating sofa.
Pro Tip: When looking at USB chargeable lamps, consider those that are also water repellent.
What is the fastest and least expensive way to change the feel of a room? Light. Smart light bulbs, to be precise. For just a few dollars, you can significantly change the feel of a room. Bathing a room in the appropriate shades for a party, holidays, circadian rhythms, or whatever else can give you a wildly different feel immediately.
Pro Tip: The savings over non-LED lights are also tremendous when measured over the lifetime of a bulb.
We love the functionality of our recliners, but they’re really too large for our apartment. Are there smaller or slimmer recliners on the market? Good news! The older "overstuffed" recliner of yesteryear is indeed making way to a sleeker and more space-conscious version. Power reclining functions and USB ports are fairly common now as well. In addition, many manufacturers specifically market "apartment" scale items for both individual and loveseat/sofa options.
Pro Tip: Always check the smallest dimension of your doors/stairs against the dimensions of anything you will be bringing into the space.
We just purchased some office buildings and the utilities are sky high. What is the most likely culprit? Without more specifics it’s impossible to tell, but regardless of the culprit the answer is to conduct an energy audit. Often available at no cost, an energy audit can help you identify if you have an HVAC issue, power hungry and hazardous halogen lighting, or any number of other issues.
Pro Tip: Many electrical companies will actually incentivize you to replace older less efficient items with new high efficiency ones.
I'm having terrible back pain and despite trying new mattresses, I still wake up in agony. Can you recommend a great mattress? Personally, we sleep on a Purple Harmony 4 which helps with my back pain, but allow me to suggest it may be more than just your mattress. Aside from seeing a doctor, I would also talk to someone about your pillows and your office/computer chair. These two components spend a lot of time supporting your body as well and changing one piece might only be a third of your issue.
Pro Tip: Herman Miller Aeron or Steelcase Leap 2 are our go to office chairs.
###
This feature appears in the January issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies of it at these locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.