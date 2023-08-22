Tucked away on the main strip of Haymarket is a piece of Americana from our past. An old public school reborn into a brewery. It’s not a bar. People aren’t there to get drunk. They are there to enjoy delicious craft beer and community. Trouvaille Brewing Company opened in 2022 with passion from its ownership group of five: Cody Powell, Stephen Boyajian, Jake Osman, Greg Ramirez, and Ricky Elliott. For the past year, Trouvaille has served its community flavorful and creative craft beers, and it all started, like most great things in America, at home.
Homebrewing, to be exact.
The brew club was called the DOH’ which stands for Down Obsessed HomeBrewers. So obsessed, in fact, that opening a brewery was always the “dream.” After a November 2020 group message, the guys began planning their joint venture. They crowdfunded through a site called Mainvest which offers revenue-sharing notes in return for investment, and they raised 100k in just 21 days. They wanted to be local to the community and, after some searching, found the perfect location to bring their dream alive. Located in this writer's old elementary school. Gainesville Elementary School opened in 1935. Later, it became PACE West School, a special education school. In the past several years, it has been reborn as a place of commerce. Trouvaille and others have made it their home.
The homeyness of Trouvaille starts with the crisp white subway tile lining the draft wall. To the right is a hand-painted mural with a pop of color that draws the eye. The concrete bar top brings a rustic modern feel. The old-school menu boards pay tribute to the historic location in Haymarket. To the left of the bar are glass windows peeking into the brew room. The tanks are named after golden girl characters (Betty is the best IMO.) The tanks aren’t the only place the owner's personalities show through. Monty Morin of Piedmont loves the “creative name selections.” The menu board is a blend of tributes to the community and famous movie memories—with beer names like Hazemarket and Welcome to Clark County. Above, the ceiling is draped with Edison light bulbs. The warm glow bouncing off the bright white of the tile and the personality intertwined into the design gives the customer a feeling of being simultaneously on a hilltop ski chalet and at home.
The knowledgeable and friendly staff serves every delectable beverage with a smile. Helping pair the customer with the perfect beer for them. When the customer sits down and takes a sip, they are hit with a punch of flavor. Customers like Ben Bryan of Gainesville love the “Very unique beer selection.” Citrus forward saisons, full body milk stouts, light wheat ales, and everyone’s favorite, the IPA, each beer with its own personality and flavor profile. They are distinctive and delicious. Brewed with care and quality ingredients. Once the customer tries one, they will want to return to try them all.
Setting out on this journey, I was most interested in the answer to one question. Why five people in an ownership group? After speaking with them, it’s easy to see—teamwork, community, and family. They each carry unique and specialized strengths. Independently they are creative, industrious, thoughtful, charismatic, and professional. They respect others' strengths and work hard to allow everyone to shine. Dividing the responsibilities of the brewery into five allows more time to focus on family and community. And while they each might specialize in different areas, they all have the same common passion, beer, and mission, “quality over everything.”
Trouvaille has cultivated an environment that embraces both family and community. Partnering and sponsoring with local youth organizations, creating fun events like Trivia and video game nights and welcoming adults and children by offering old-school cream soda. Helping mix the pub with the soda shop. It’s a place where one can bring their family, meet up with their community; or stop by for a cold one and conversation on the way home.
If you’re looking for delicious craft beer, a place to relax and chat after a long day, or a place to connect with family and community, this is the place. Trouvaille Brewery is a hidden gem in the town of Haymarket. But it shouldn’t be hidden, so make sure you stop by, grab a beer and chat with the great staff and ownership group. And when you get home, tell your neighbor so Trouvaille can continue growing our local community.
Trouvaille Brewery, 14600 Washington St. #150, Haymarket
This feature appears in the August 2023 edition of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies at these locations and read the entire issue here.
