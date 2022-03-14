Discover Ireland’s Rich Cultural Heritage

What comes to mind when you think of Ireland? Luck of the Irish, cozy music-filled pubs, lovely scenery, tragic history, peat roofed cottages, or poetry and songs that stir the soul?
When I traveled there, I prepared for my trip by looking into the country’s literature and poetry, mythology, music, and history. If you’re planning to go, or just dreaming of going one day, I’ve provided a few books and excerpts below that illustrate the flavor and culture of Ireland. And of course, they’re all available at Prince William Public Libraries!
From “The Irish Pub Cookbook” by Margaret M. Johnson (641.59417 Joh):
The “Irish Pub Cookbook” features lovely photos of pubs throughout Ireland and stories on Guinness, Sweet Irish Creams, Shop Front designs, Irish Pubs of Distinction, and much more. It also includes details about each Irish recipe and its origins. I tried this one before going across the pond.
Seafood Mornay (pg. 169)
Ingredients
1 lb cod
8 oz smoked haddock
6 oz salmon filet
Sauce
Homemade fish stock or bottled clam juice as needed.
4 cs milk
1 c dry white wine
2 T cornstarch
10 oz aged cheddar cheese grated
2 T Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Butter 4 individual gratin dishes.
2. To cook the fish: In a medium skillet over medium heat, combine the cod and smoked haddock. Add cold water to cover, bring to a simmer, and poach for 10 minutes, or until no longer opaque. In a separate medium skillet over medium heat, add enough water to cover the salmon, bring to a simmer, and poach for 10 minutes, or until no longer opaque. Strain the fish and reserve the poaching liquids. Combine the fish in a large bowl, flake with a fork, and divide among the prepared dishes.
3. To make the sauce: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine reserved poaching liquids and add enough fish stock or clam juice to measure 4 cups. Add 3 ¾ cs of the milk and the wine and bring to a boil. In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining ¼ c of milk and the cornstarch to make a roux. Stir into the sauce, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer, stirring constantly, for 4-6 minutes, or until the sauce starts to thicken. Stir in half the cheese, the mustard, and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the sauce over the fish and sprinkle with the remaining half of the cheese. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the tops are brown and the sauce is bubbling.
Savor your Seafood Mornay with a side of Irish poetry and mythology
If you’d like to get to know Irish poetry and mythology, don’t miss “Celtic Memories” retold by Caitlin Matthews and illustrated by Olwyn Whelan (823.914 Mat). In it you’ll find folk tales, songs, and poems from the Celtic tribes of Wales, Scotland, Ireland, the Isle of Man and Brittany. Here is one of my favorites, “A Blessing for Travelers: from Celtic Memories” (pg 41):
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
The rains fall soft upon your fields
And, until we meet again,
May you be held safe in the palm of God’s hand.
Whether you plan to travel to Ireland in person, or from the comfort of your armchair, visit PWPL and our Digital Library to experience the literature and culture of the Emerald Isle.
