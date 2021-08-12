The Town of Occoquan and the Occoquan Business Partners will host Discover Occoquan Week from Aug. 13 to 22.
Events scheduled during the week include a beer garden and concerts, a karaoke night, a scavenger hunt and passport event, tours and tastings, stand-up paddleboard and kayak races, workshops and demonstrations and the annual Duck Splash.
On Friday, Aug. 13 the scavenger hunt and passport event will be held. Visitors can stop at businesses throughout town and answer questions about Occoquan history on an official scavenger hunt passport, then enter their passport at Town Hall to win a canvas tote full of products from and about Occoquan.
Also that evening, a karaoke night will be held in River Mill Park from 7-9 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
The Duck Splash will be Sunday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. on the town dock. Numbered rubber ducks can be adopted from Patriot Scuba, 305 Mill St. Winners receive $20-$500, and all proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers. Tickets can be purchased at Patriot Scuba or occoquantourism.com.
The week also includes many merchant-sponsored demonstrations and workshops, on topics from drawing to scuba-diving to updating cabinetry. Demonstrations include oil painting, block carving, wire wrapping and learning how a printing press works.
On Aug. 21, stand-up paddleboard and kayak races will be held along the Occoquan River starting at 10 a.m. The races can be seen from the Riverwalk behind Mamie Davis Park, and participants can register at paddleguru.com.
Festivities wrap up that evening with a beer garden from 4-9 p.m. and concerts from Up All Night from 4-6 p.m. and Time Warp Rock from 7-9 p.m.
“Each year, Discover Occoquan celebrates our town businesses and community in such a unique and fun way,” said Julie Little, the town’s events director. “Even if you’ve been to our quaint little town a number of times, we bet there are some nooks you haven’t yet uncovered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.