The annual Discover Occoquan celebration, including a scavenger hunt, Taste of Occoquan and and the Duck Splash, will begin Saturday, Aug. 13, and run through Aug. 21.
During the event, visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries and eateries and participate in special activities, including demonstrations, workshops and sales. Here are specifics on some of the events:
Scavenger Hunt
Aug. 13-21, Historic District
Visit businesses throughout Occoquan and answer questions about town history on a scavenger hunt passport form. Completed passports can be entered in a dropbox at Town Hall for a chance to win the grand prize.
Taste of Occoquan
Aug. 18-21, Historic District
Over a dozen businesses are participating in this first-time component of Discover Occoquan. Visitors can experience a variety of dishes from award-winning restaurants.
Sip & Stroll and Shop Late
Aug. 20, 4-8 p.m., Historic District
Order adult beverages at participating restaurants and Sip & Stroll through the historic district while browsing the shops and galleries or attend the free concert in River Mill Park.
Duck Splash
Aug. 14, Noon, Town Dock
Adopt a numbered rubber duck then watch it race along the Occoquan River with hundreds of other ducks. Winners receive $20-$500. All proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers.
Trivia Night
Aug. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Mill Park
Test your knowledge during a beach party-themed Trivia Night in River Mill Park. More information at occoquanva.gov/trivia.
Corn Hole Tournament
Aug. 20, 1-4 p.m., River Mill Park
Cost: $30, or $25 if you bring your own boards. Pick up a beverage and snacks before you play.
Concert in the Park
Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m., River Mill Park
Free concert featuring local band Collective.
Agnes Artwork Unveiling
Aug. 20, 11 a.m., River Mill Park
This ceremony includes the unveiling of an original piece of artwork commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes’ effects on the town of Occoquan.
