About 1,000 rubber ducks fall from the 128 bridge into the Occoquan River at Duck Splash in 2021. The event benefitted Patriots for Disabled Divers, with about $4,000 raised this year.

 Paul Lara

The annual Discover Occoquan celebration, including a scavenger hunt, Taste of Occoquan and and the Duck Splash, will begin Saturday, Aug. 13, and run through Aug. 21.

During the event, visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries and eateries and participate in special activities, including demonstrations, workshops and sales. Here are specifics on some of the events:

Scavenger Hunt

Aug. 13-21, Historic District

Visit businesses throughout Occoquan and answer questions about town history on a scavenger hunt passport form. Completed passports can be entered in a dropbox at Town Hall for a chance to win the grand prize.

Taste of Occoquan

Aug. 18-21, Historic District

Over a dozen businesses are participating in this first-time component of Discover Occoquan. Visitors can experience a variety of dishes from award-winning restaurants.

Sip & Stroll and Shop Late

Aug. 20, 4-8 p.m., Historic District

Order adult beverages at participating restaurants and Sip & Stroll through the historic district while browsing the shops and galleries or attend the free concert in River Mill Park.

Duck Splash

Aug. 14, Noon, Town Dock

Adopt a numbered rubber duck then watch it race along the Occoquan River with hundreds of other ducks. Winners receive $20-$500. All proceeds benefit Patriots for Disabled Divers.

Trivia Night

Aug. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m., River Mill Park

Test your knowledge during a beach party-themed Trivia Night in River Mill Park. More information at occoquanva.gov/trivia.

Corn Hole Tournament

Aug. 20, 1-4 p.m., River Mill Park

Cost: $30, or $25 if you bring your own boards. Pick up a beverage and snacks before you play.

Concert in the Park

Aug. 20, 7-9 p.m., River Mill Park

Free concert featuring local band Collective.

Agnes Artwork Unveiling

Aug. 20, 11 a.m., River Mill Park

This ceremony includes the unveiling of an original piece of artwork commemorating the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes’ effects on the town of Occoquan.

