The Center for the Arts’ Pied Piper Theatre showcases the talents of 38 area young actors in their production of Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Performances will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas.
Disfigured bell-ringer Quasimodo has lived his whole life locked away in Notre Dame, with only gargoyles and his caretaker, Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, keeping him company. Quasimodo longs to be “Out There” in Paris, and gets his chance during the Feast of Fools.
After an encounter with beautiful gypsy Esmeralda, Quasimodo finds himself taken with her; but Claude Frollo and Captain Phoebus also become entranced by Esmeralda. As Frollo becomes bent on destroying the home of the gypsies, Quasimodo must assert his independence and defend the woman he loves and Notre Dame itself. Favorites such as “The Bells of Notre Dame,” “Topsy Turvey” and “Hellfire” combine with a captivating story that will have you asking, “What makes a monster, and what makes a man?”
Colgan High School senior, Carter Williams, takes on the challenging lead role of Quasimodo, the hunchback. Carter recently made his directing debut with the production of “Clue: On Stage” at Colgan. He has held leading roles in past Pied Piper productions including Crutchie in “Newsies,” Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid,” the Lion in “The Wiz” and Cogsworth in “Beauty & the Beast.” He plans to major in theatre as he moves on to college.
Cooper Sheehy, also at Colgan, appears as Archdeacon Claude Frollo. Enticed by his desire for the gypsy Esmeralda, he exacts his revenge when she rejects him. Cooper is a veteran of 17 shows with the theatre, appearing most recently as A-rab in “West Side Story” and as LeFou in “Beauty & the Beast” and as Charlie in “Willy Wonka.” He had the opportunity to intern at Music Theatre Wichita last summer and was the 2018-2019 Colgan High School Student of the Year.
Hadley Scott, a senior at Battlefield High School, plays the gypsy Esmeralda and William Joyce of Patriot High School portrays Captain Phoebus. Both are experienced actors who have held leading roles in several of the theatre’s productions. Hadley appeared as Tiger Lily in “Peter Pan” and as Anita in “West Side Story.” William was featured as Davey in “Newsies” and Tony in “West Side Story.”
Additional cast members include Emma Adams, Jason & Mark Armstrong, Timothy Burhouse, Aiden Buzzard, Katie Chambers, Jaidan Chuquillangui, Sera Delinski, Julia DeMar, Rachel Goff, Evan Hawthorne, Mya Hostutler, Sarah Jackson, Patrick Jester, Derrick Kilmer, Delaney Kirkland, Maia Malos, Ansley Meeker, Josh Menichetti, Allison Metcalf, Audrey Mollo, Sophia Moore, Arianna Nahim, Sophie Osmani, Angelina Pennington, Audrey Rader, Taylor Reiter, Danielle and Andrew Serrano-Bremer, Caila Serrano, Joshua Starzyk, Abbie Suydam & Sadie Suydam, and Landon Young.
The production staff bringing this performance of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the Hylton stage includes director David Johnson, with musical direction by Veronica Miller and choreography by Gretchen Lamb.
Costumes are designed by Mandy Ken, and Becca Parsons serves as assistant director with David Meeker as technical director. The staff also includes Annaliess Trommatter as set artist, lighting by Ken and Patti Crowley, sound design by Dale Walsh and Cresta Williams and Stephanie Osmani as producers.
Tickets for the Hunchback of Notre Dame are available online or by calling the Hylton Performing Arts Center box office. Group tickets are available by calling 703-330-2787.
