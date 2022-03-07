Hot off the presses and heralding spring, the March issue is here and ready to help local parents start looking into what kids can’t wait for: summer camp!
Turn straight to page 6 for our special feature on the preparations and plans several of our local camps have made to protect your camper and ensure he or she has a terrific time.
And because the end of March means spring, glorious spring, check out this issue’s Spring into Beauty section.
Starting on page 22, you’ll meet Monique Bray and Shantell Robinson of M&S Studio in Gainesville, and Samantha Walton of Simply Beauty, and Nancy Burgess of Airbrush Tanning with Nancy in Haymarket. These four pros offer almost all you need to shake off the winter skin and hair blahs and greet the new season looking and feeling sensational.
Moving beyond camps and getting your spring look going, this issue’s Amazing Kid feature is on 9-year-old Faith Danna of Gainesville. See that cute face on our cover and page 18? Don’t let it fool you. This young lady is a fierce competitor.
You’ll also meet Jade Nguyen and her team at Gray Faces Acres (page 36). Gray Face Acres is a special place that gives senior dogs a second chance. And, if you’re in the market for an early childhood development program, don’t miss our feature on The Goddard School of Gainesville on page 14.
Finally, because no March issue would be complete without a nod to Saint Patrick’s Day, check out our roundup of terrific, local Irish pubs and bakeries celebrating with Irish sweets on page 38. All of them are ready to help you celebrate the Great Saint’s Day.
Look for the March issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine in your mailbox today. You can pick up additional copies at: Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket; Cushing Gainesville Commuter Lot, 7312 Cushing Road, Manassas; Broad Run VRE, 10637 Piper Lane, Bristow; Manassas VRE Station in Old Town, 9451 West St., Manassas; Haymarket Town Hall, 15000 Washington St, Haymarket; Haymarket Commuter Lot, I-66 and Route 15, Haymarket.
