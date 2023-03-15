Angela Sain of Culpeper had always enjoyed shopping second-hand for her three daughters but was frustrated with the offerings at traditional thrift stores. She found herself looking at the same limited selection of items each time she shopped. It was a business idea in the making for the stay-at-home mom.
She realized that by running a sale in a pop-up shop format — for a limited time, twice a year — she would be able to offer a wider selection of items while keeping operating costs low. The sales would appeal to parents on a budget who were switching out their children’s seasonal wardrobes in the Spring and Fall. So in 2001 she took out a small business loan and planned the first Kids Haven consignment sale.
“I did a ton of newspaper ads and tried to get families interested in consigning their children’s outgrown items, making some money while they cleaned out their closets and then also getting new clothing they needed at discounted prices” Sain said.
She didn’t make enough money on the first sale to cover the costs and worried she had made a huge mistake. She decided to give it one more try and ended up doubling the number of consignors for the second sale. The sale kept growing in size until she reached an astounding 342 consignors and 36,374 items in 2014. The rest, as they say, is history.
There have been a few canceled sales along the way due to lack of retail space and of course COVID, but Sain has been able to keep the business going strong for 22 years.
How it Works
The process for each Kids Haven sale starts by finding a suitable retail space, ideally in Warrenton where the majority of her consignor base resides. “Finding appropriate retail spaces for hosting the Kids Haven sales has always been the most challenging aspect of our business model,” said Sain. Once rental space is secured, the dates of the sale are determined and publicized.
Consignors are then asked to go to the Kids Haven website to register and request their labels, which are mailed to their home free of charge. Each consignor prices and labels all of their own items.
About a month before the sale is scheduled to open, all the equipment needed to run the sale is moved into the leased retail space. At that point Kids Haven begins the weeks-long process of receiving, sorting, and organizing all of the consignment items.
“Our Grand Opening is held on a Saturday, followed by 10 days of public shopping which includes five Discount Days when most items are discounted between 10% and 50% off. After the 50% off sale, Kids Haven closes so our volunteers can reorganize whatever is left to make it easy for consignors to retrieve any items they want back,” Sain said.
After consignors have retrieved their wanted items, everything still in the store is either sold at 75% off or donated to various local charitable organizations. Donations have gone to groups like Vint Hill Transitional Housing, Fauquier Family Shelter, FISH, Care Net Pregnancy Crisis Center, Hope Heals, Community Touch, and various foster and Head Start families.
“It is especially satisfying that Kids Haven has been able to support so many deserving families and children’s organizations through the generous donations from our consignors at the end of the sale,” Sain said.
A Family (and Volunteer) Affair
Perfecting the format for Kids Haven has been a family affair. Early on, Sain’s parents started making the trip down from Pennsylvania for each sale to help out, watching the kids while Sain worked the sale and working at the sale themselves. Her father even designed the software system used for Kids Haven to track consignors, inventory, and handle point of sale functionality.
Angela’s husband Buddy takes care of moving in and setting up all of the retail equipment and then breaking it all down and loading it back on tractor trailer at the end of each event. Once old enough, Sain’s daughters were helping out as well. She said, “Our girls have literally grown up helping at Kids Haven and I really believe it has helped them learn how to communicate with people and given them good life skills.”
Kids Haven hires no paid staff. Early on, Sain developed a volunteer program to help manage the various tasks associated with the sale including receiving and organizing. She maintains that the volunteers are the ones who deserve the credit for making Kids Haven happen, and explained, “Volunteering can be challenging work, but it can also be a great way to make new friends, have some fun and earn the special benefits that only volunteers enjoy.”
Anyone can register to volunteer through the Kids Haven website. Volunteers earn the benefit of shopping before anyone else, even consignors, who also get pre-sale access. Volunteers who consign can also increase the percentage they earn from the sale of their items.
Quality Control
Kids Haven has always strived to maintain the highest quality standards. They perform an initial inspection of all consigned items when they are brought in and also do several additional inspections during the days of organizing leading up to the opening day of the sale. Kids Haven was also concerned about child safety long before the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (CPSIA) was enacted into law and always strived to sell only the safest and best quality items.
Time to Shop!
It’s too late to be a consignor for the Spring 2023 sale, but anyone can shop. Visit Kids Haven in the Warrenton Village Shopping Center at 251 West Lee Highway (next to Staples and Petco) March 18-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then come back April 2 to snag some deals at the final clearance sale.
Spring/Summer 2023 Sale Details
Location: Warrenton Village Shopping Center at 251 West Lee Highway (near Staples and Petco)
Volunteer Shopping Night: Thursday, March 16
Consignor Shopping Night: Friday, March 17
Public Shopping: Saturday, March 18 through Tuesday, March 28
Discount Days: March 24 through March 28
Final Clearance Sale: Sunday, April 2
This feature appears in the March 2023 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. You can pick up copies of it at these locations.
