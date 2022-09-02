When Angela Leatham of Haymarket went back to school, her goal was to obtain her teaching certification. She had already been volunteering in her children’s schools assisting teachers in the classroom as well as substitute teaching for many years.
“I felt like it was my calling,” she says. “I'm pretty good with kids and while I was volunteering, I loved helping with any problems they were having.”
Today, she’s been teaching for seven years and over the past year, has been teaching 6th grade social studies and covering a homeroom at Bull Run Middle School.
“I've only taught 6th and 8th grades, and I fell in love with middle-school aged kids. Yes, some of the rumors are true about middle schoolers being tough. All those hormones are starting to come out, and I feel like they are in the most awkward time of their lives. So, it’s important, just like in other grades, for them to have really good teachers.”
Having four kids of her own – 21-year-old Mason and 19-year-old Parker, who are both attending NOVA, plus Liam, a 10th grader at Gainesville High School, and Camilla, who is in 8th grade at Reagan – has given her plenty of insight into her students.
“I’ll get emails from kids saying how they feel like I understand what they are going through and I’m someone they can talk to,” says Leatham.
One thing she consistently does to end every week on a positive note is play the Friday song.
“Every Friday I play the Friday song by a man named Mufasa, who also dances to this song. Sometimes I get the kids up and we try to dance with him, but we haven't mastered it yet. The kids love it!”
About five years ago, Leatham took on another role to help students. While she was teaching at Parkside Middle School in Manassas, students were waiting a long time to get home due to a bus driver shortage. So, the school principal at Parkside, Dr. Mary Jane Boynton, started a program offering teachers bus driver training if they would be willing to be drivers before and after school.
“That's why I started driving a bus,” she says. “These kids were waiting up to 40 minutes for a bus each day, and they just wanted to go home.”
When Leatham transferred over to Bull Run, she continued driving. “I pick up the bus around 6:45 in the morning, and then I'm back to the school by 8:00. Classes start at 8:00, so I walk in with all the students. After school, the kids come out at 2:55 and get on the bus. I’m usually finished by 3:50 – 4:00.”
Her students think it’s great, and as a teacher, she knows how to handle kids when they get somewhat rambunctious.
“There was one bus specifically at Parkside that had kids who were always getting into trouble, until I was given their route. Many of the students were only Spanish speaking, and since I speak Spanish, it was easier for me to communicate with them. I was clear about how they were going to behave on the bus and they were so good; I never had a problem.”
At the end of last school year, Leatham was given the Gainesville Hero Award to recognize all that she does for students in and out of the classroom.
“That was fun,” she says. “Prince William County District Supervisor Pete Candland and others brought a plaque and balloons. When the kids got off the bus, they had me come out. He then gave a short speech about me and how I give back to the community.
“I've never seen people prouder of me in my whole life than those 6th grade kids. It was the cutest thing. They were showing it to other students in the hallway and saying, ‘Look what she got; she's a hero!’” That plaque is now proudly displayed in her classroom.
In addition to all her other roles, she also coaches for the Virginia Soccer Association. “Whenever I go out, I know some child’s going to recognize me,” says Leatham. “I'm either going to be called teacher or coach.”
And she can now add another title - “Hero.”
This feature appears in the September 2022 issue of Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle Magazine. Click here to read the entire issue, or to pick up a copy, visit these locations.
