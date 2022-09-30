As a young girl growing up in challenging circumstances, Jameece Pinckney knew there had to be more to life. She was determined to work hard and, as she calls it, “Grow herself up.”
“That has really driven me my entire life,” says the Haymarket resident. “I didn't really have a focus on what I wanted to do when I grew up. I just knew that I wanted to be somebody great, someone with a legacy, and whatever door of opportunity opened, I wanted to walk through it.”
And walk through it she did.
Jameece earned her master’s certification in Government Contracting from George Washington University School of Business, a Juris Doctor from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, a master’s in Education, Administration and Supervision, plus a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Tennessee State University. In 2019, she completed the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders Program. She is also a member of the National Contract Management Association.
In addition to all her educational accomplishments, Jameece has achieved much success in business. “I started out working for Naval District Washington as a contractor, and then I transitioned into government contracting,” she says.
She was eventually recruited by Halliburton/KBR, which enabled her to take advantage of all the training and certifications the company offered.
“I capitalized on that and began to really learn government contracting from an acquisition contract management perspective.”
Her knowledge and experience continued to grow at a phenomenal rate. After a while, instead of working for others, she was inspired to start her own business.
“In 2015, I launched HyQuest Consulting Solutions, LLC, but it wasn't until 2017 when the Lord literally spoke to me, letting me know it was time for me to transition. So, my first day as president and CEO was in July of 2017, and we've been off and running ever since.”
HyQuest, a women-owned small business located in Gainesville, provides acquisition support and advisory services, as well as program management and technical services, to federal and commercial customers across the United States. Jameece and her husband Gil Pinckney, HyQuest’s COO, also use their incredible backgrounds and experience to help other businesses attain success.
As a U.S. Army veteran, Gil has more than 26 years of procurement and acquisition experience. He has successfully managed million-dollar subcontracts and procurement acquisitions as a consultant in Africa, Germany, Iraq, and Kuwait.
“HyQuest is a great blend of our skills,” says Gil. “Jameece is a lawyer by trade, and I grew up in the field of acquisition and contracting. So together with my grassroots and her legal background, it’s a perfect match.”
A customer’s vision and mission become HyQuest’s vision and mission. “We look at each agency we support and look at their mission, and we find ways to bring a solution to a problem they either know they have or didn’t know they have,” says Jameece. “We get in there and start digging and try to understand what the issues are and where the lack is. Then, we help redefine how they’re doing business to help them be successful.”
Decker and Delores Tapscott, founders of Faithing My Way Through, are grateful for HyQuest’s assistance. “In August 2020, my husband, Decker, and I had the pleasure of disclosing our vision to Jameece Pinckney,” says Delores. “We had an idea to start up a clothing line to give people an awareness of their need to be encouraged every day and bring encouragement to others.
“HyQuest embraced our vision and was very instrumental in putting it into action in only a few months. After the launch, HyQuest continued to assist and give advice on how to build our brand and introduce our clothing line. Jameece is not only our business consultant, but a valued friend.”
Top Clean Cleaning Service is another satisfied customer. “We chose HyQuest because of their excellent knowledge of the business community,” says Pastor Al Bennett, who owns the business with his wife, Nina Bennett. “HyQuest has been very instrumental in researching and preparing documents required to establish the business, and we would recommend HyQuest because of our successful experience. Their professionalism is paramount to persons seeking to establish a business.”
As a woman, especially a Black woman, Jameece wants to share what she has learned to help others like herself achieve their dreams. She was recently featured in Enterprising Women Magazine and is one of the authors in the book Ignite Your Wisdom that was released in May.
“I tell others, ‘If you dreamt it and you believe it, and you can see it, you can accomplish it.’ I'm often called upon to present or speak and share. And those moments are all joy, because it's another opportunity to be able to get out there and really help.”
Adds Jameece, “I’m not sure who said it, but you don't have to be great to get started, you don't have to think great to get started, but you have to get started to be great.”
HyQuest is not just a business, she says, it's about people. “We get such great joy in knowing we’re helping others. We're always on a quest to elevate our customers, our employees, and the company to a higher level.”
Jameece is also the chairperson of The OPHELIA Foundation, a nonprofit organization she founded in 2014 that supports community members through its initiatives in Health, Education, Leadership, and Poverty (HELP). She is a member of the Northern Virginia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and is its immediate past president as well. In 2021, the Vera Bradley company chose her as one of its four Women of Inspiration.
If that’s not enough, she also has a clothing line, Inspirations by Darcell Jai. “It’s a brand designed to inspire and bring out the BOSS in you through fashion,” she says.
To learn what HyQuest Consulting Solutions, LLC, can do for your business, go to hyquestconsulting.com. To view and purchase merchandise from her Inspirations brand, visit businessbosscollection.com.
