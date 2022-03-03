In celebration of Women in the Arts and Women’s History month, Rooftop Productions will present “Love, Loss and What I Wore” by Nora and Delia Ephron at the ARTfactory in Manassas this weekend.
The play is about empowering women through a recollection of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, mothers and memory. Several prominent local women will be reading the scenes and monologues based on the book by Ilene Beckerman.
Directed by Kimberly Kemp, the play features the following local readers:
- Meg Carroll, community manager, Georgetown South
- Talya Conroy, vice president and branch manager, United Bank
- Michelle Davis-Younger, mayor, city of Manassas
- Kim Golanski, director of community and diversity, inclusion and equity engagement, UVA Community Health
- Capt. Tina Laguna, assistant chief of police, Manassas City Police Department
- Ramunda Lark Young, owner and co-founder, Mahogany Books
“I am so very honored to participate and work with these amazing women, and I truly believe each of us had a piece of the story that resonated profoundly,” Davis-Younger said.
Performances will be held Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at VirginiaArtfactory.org/Tickets.
The readers will perform without masks. Each performance will be followed by a brief talk with the ensemble and director. All attendees must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or show a recent, negative COVID-19 test result. Face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up.
