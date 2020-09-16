Having canceled its traditional event in April, organizers of the Fairlington 5K have announced plans for a “virtual” race on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Participants will have one week to compete in the event, which will support Fairlington resident Ellie McGinn, a young girl born with the rare brain/spinal cord disorder LBSL. Additional funds raised from the event will support Abingdon Elementary School.
Those who registered for the April race have the option to switch to the virtual event, receive a refund or make a donation.
For information, see the Website at www.fairlington5k.com.
